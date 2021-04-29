5 Stylish Oversized Blazers To Wear This Spring Like Kendall Jenner

In case you haven’t heard, oversized blazers are the latest in fashion. Inspired by fashion icon Kendall Jenner, shop any of these 5 blazers to add some trendy flair to your springtime wardrobe.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re looking for a trendy wardrobe update this spring, stop right here. The latest in celebrity fashion seems to be oversized blazers, and stars like Kendall Jenner are seen all the time rocking them. The blazer is more versatile than you might think: it can be paired with trousers and strappy heels for a business chic look, or even worn with a pair of biker shorts and sneakers for an urban take on conservative. Pictured here, Kenny loves wearing oversized blazers and here she slayed in one paired with a tiny crop bra top underneath, cream-colored embellished jeans, and white sneakers. So cute!

To look just like Kendall Jenner in the oversized blazer look this spring, shop any of these 5 cute picks we’ve rounded up for you below!

1. ASOS “Stradivarius” Oversized Dad Blazer

Okay, if this isn’t a duplicate of the beige blazer Kendall is wearing in the photo above, we don’t know what is! This adorable “dad blazer” from ASOS is too cute. It has notch lapels, drop shoulders, and chest and side pockets to store all of your belongings. It has a loose cut and relaxed fit for that perfect oversized look, and the beige color allows it to pair well with just about anything! Throw this over your favorite mini dress for a perfect springtime outfit. $60, asos.com

2. Old Navy Ponte-Knit Boyfriend Blazer

A black oversized blazer is a staple that every wardrobe needs. This black boyfriend blazer from Old Navy is completely versatile: it can be worn to work over a shift dress or pants, or can totally be dressed down with a pair of ripped jeans and sneakers. The loose fit in the arms makes it easy to roll up the sleeves for a casual look, and best of all, this one’s priced at under $50! We love Old Navy & their deals! $44, oldnavy.com

3. Boohoo Plus Sized Ruched Sleeve Blazer

For a touch of sassy flair to bring to your everyday office fit, try this ruched sleeve blazer from Boohoo! We’re loving this tobacco brown color, but it’s also available in black and khaki. This woven blazer is designed for curvier body types and has an adorable ruched 3/4 sleeve. Rock this cute blazer with your favorite jumpsuit or bodycon dress for a fashion-forward corporate ensemble. Plus, it’s 60% off right now! $24, boohoo.com

4. Vetinee Oversized Buttoned Plaid Blazer

Clearly, 80’s fashion is making a comeback and this funky plaid blazer from Vetinee is giving us all the retro vibes! This blazer’s details include shoulder pads, a double-breasted style, and a lapel design. It has a slit in the back for some extra 80’s flare, and this plaid print can be paired like so with a graphic t-shirt and jeans, or even worn with a simple black dress. We’ve seen celebs wearing similar style blazers, and we’re sure they’d approve of this one! $40, amazon.com

5. K enoce Orange Oversized Blazer

For a pop of color in the form of a blazer this spring, try this burnt orange oversized blazer by Kenoce. It’s super lightweight, has 3/4 inch sleeves which are also ruched, and an open front with mock buttons. Pair it with denim or white pieces for a touch of bright color! We’re always seeing bold colors worn in the spring to celebrate the sun coming out, so you totally can feel confident and will turn heads rocking this bright blazer. $30, amazon.com