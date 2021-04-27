Get Ready For Summer With This Stylish One-Piece Ruffled Swimsuit With Over 8K Reviews

Summer is right around the corner & if you’re looking for a new swimsuit that is super stylish & comfortable, then you’re in luck because we have the perfect bathing suit for you!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re looking for a new swimsuit to wear this summer that’s not only chic but is comfortable enough to wear all day long, then look no further than the Hilor One Piece Asymmetric Ruffle Bathing Suit. The ruffled one-piece is super flattering and is available in a whopping 42 different colors and patterns. Even better, the bathing suit has over 8,000 positive reviews and is currently 8% off the retail price of $35.99, so it can be all yours for just $32.99.

Get the Hilor One Piece Asymmetric Ruffle Bathing Suit here for $32.99.

The asymmetrical one-piece features a ruffled neckline and is cinched in at the waist and on the stomach for ultimate flattering purposes. It has a full bottom so you remain completely covered up the entire time and it has removable padding. The bathing suit is the perfect amount of moderate coverage without sacrificing style and sexiness which is why we love it so much. In fact, we’re not the only ones who love this suit – over 8,000 customers gave it positive reviews.

One happy customer gushed, “I NEVER write Amazon reviews. Never once. But this suit is so cute and super flattering I feel the need to let everyone know it! I did size up like other reviews recommended but only about 1 size and it fits perfect. Has some ruching to help hide my flabby baby belly and the material is really thick and soft! I’m normally a size 12 or large and ordered a 14. 5’4″, 170ish lbs. Love it.” Meanwhile, another shopper raved, “Wonderful suit! I couldn’t believe the quality of this suit for the price. Lots of support throughout especially on tummy area. Cute rouching. I am 5’5, 130 lb, 36D, and normally wear Medium/8 in suits and ordered a 10 which fit perfectly. Also covers the bottom well. You won’t be disappointed!”