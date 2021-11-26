Stay Focused While Working From Home With Noise-Canceling Headphones That Are Under $55

Working from home can be seriously distracting which is why these noise-canceling headphones come in handy & they’re currently 12% off!

We’ve been working from home for seven months now and times have been extremely tough. Everyone’s lives have been turned upside down and if you’ve been finding it hard to concentrate while working from home, then these Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones are the perfect option for you and they’re currently 12% off the retail price of $52.99.

The headphones are available in two different colors – black and silver – and they’re super comfortable and easy to use. They’re currently on sale for just $52.99 so you save $15 and you have to act fast because the deal isn’t going to last forever. The headphones have oversized 40 mm dynamic drivers which give you hi-res audio, plus, they’re made with BassUp technology that gives you exceptional sound, and they reduce ambient noises by 90%.

The best part about the headphones is that they’re completely wireless so you can wear them in any room of the house and they provide you with up to 40 hours of non-stop playtime with noise cancellation or 60 hours of non-stop playtime of just regular music mode. They connect to all of your devices via Bluetooth so you can listen to music, answer calls, or just have complete silence. Even better, they have over 30,000 positive reviews.

They especially come in handy when you have Zoom meetings and you’re working in your house with your family, roommates, or other people, and you need to hear what’s being said. Or, if you just need to focus on your work for the day, the headphones block out all background noise so you can hone in on all of your important tasks and to-do lists. You do not want to miss out on this deal and you better act fast before the deal is over!