One Jar Of This Best-Selling Neck Tightening Cream Sells Every Minute & You Can Shop It For Under $100

From staring down at our phones all day & just good old aging, sometimes our necks need some extra support & look no further than StriVectin’s award-winning neck tightening cream available for under $100!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Tech neck is REAL, and the excess wrinkles on our necks and décolleté have only increased in this last year of working from home and constant reliance on phones, iPads, and laptops. Unfortunately, our necks are an often ignored area although it can be the first area to show visible signs of aging from continuous sun exposure and loss of elasticity. We’ve got you covered with the best-selling neck tightening cream on the market that is just $95! StriVectin’s TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream PLUS is an award-winning anti-aging product that lifts, smooths, and brightens the area from your neck to your chest, resulting in younger-looking skin.

Purchased the StriVectin TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream PLUS for $95 here.

During Instrumentation and Expert testing, StriVectin found that after using the neck tightening cream, 90% of users showed tighter, more lifted skin on the neck and décolleté, 90% showed an improvement in horizontal lines and wrinkles on the neck and crepey skin on the décolleté, and 92% showed improvement with uneven skin tone on the décolleté. The TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream PLUS features the breakthrough Gravitite-CF Lifting Complex™ to improve skin elasticity and provide visible lift while smoothing the appearance of horizontal neck lines and sagging. Other ingredients include the botanically-derived Brightening Complex, which helps even skin tone on the décolleté while the StriVectin-patented NIA-114™ technology strengthens the skin barrier. The effects of gravity appear reversed for a more refined, toned definition.

To effectively use the product and see results, StriVectin dermatologists recommend applying the neck tightening cream to clean skin in the morning and night. Apply a thin layer to the front of the neck and gently massage into the skin with an upward motion. Then, apply along jawline and sides of neck and massage into décolleté in a circular motion. According to StriVectin, because the neck and décolleté has less fatty tissue and collagen, and fewer oil glands, this neck tightening cream has the ability to address those issues and truly reverse the clock!

This amazing neck tightening cream has an overall 94% positive rating out of over 750 reviews on the website. “One of my fave facial/neck tightening creams ever. It’s made a HUGE difference on the area of my neck,” a verified buyer complimented. Another gushed, “Love this product! The cream feels lightweight on my skin while it works its magic. Definitely see a textural change in my neck’s appearance. My skin is much more supple and smooth. I also love that the cream is unscented.” One customer said she’s used the product for over 5 years now! “The best neck cream. Works wonders. It is my favorite StriVectin product. I have been using it for 5 years now and have never once thought about shopping around to try something new. I highly recommend it,” they wrote. What a loyal customer!

“I’ve been using StriVectin since it was introduced on the marketplace. I am almost 80 and look like I’m in my early 60s. I use it religiously two times a day and could never give it up,” shared another shopper. Most medical-grade neck tightening and anti-aging creams are on the market for upwards of $100 to $150, but the StriVectin TL Advanced™ Tightening Neck Cream PLUS is incredibly reasonable for just $95.

If you’re looking to upgrade your skincare routine even further, be sure to also check out the The Ordinary AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution, which fans of Renée Rouleau believe is just as great as the cult-favorite Renée Rouleau Triple Berry Smoothing Peel, but just $7.20!