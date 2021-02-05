Conceal, Correct & Sculpt With These 5 Go-To Natural Concealers

Your face will look well-rested, more even, and all over brighter with these multipurpose concealers.

When used correctly, concealer is a great way to give your face that extra oomph it needs. Whether it’s to hide stubborn dark circles from an overly ambitious night or to get rid of any spots that won’t stop appearing, concealer may be just as important or even more important than any foundation. Below we have rounded up some of our favorite natural concealers that provide medium-to-full coverage and will camouflage imperfections, brighten the under eyes and deliver a natural, smooth finish. Most of these options also contain clean, natural ingredients, are hydrating, and will not leave you looking cakey or feel heavy on the skin.

1. Pacifica Beauty Transcendent Concentrated Concealer

This is a concentrated, full-coverage vegan concealer that works to help camouflage imperfections, dark circles, and blemishes. With unique, all-natural ingredients including ginseng root extract, coconut water, and kelp extract, this concealer also has an emollient formula to deliver a smooth finish. $15, amazon.com

2. Maybelline Fit Me Liquid Concealer Makeup

Ideal for all skin types, this classic concealer is a best-seller (along with its famous foundation) for a reason: its natural coverage and easy-to-blend formula makes applying it a dream. This is also an oil-free formula that won’t clog pores and applies easily under the eyes to cover dark circles, redness, and get rid of any unwanted blemishes. $5, amazon.com

3. W3LL PEOPLE -Natural Bio Correct Multi-Action Concealer

If you are in the market for some serious coverage, this is an ideal, clean concealer to banish any skin imperfections or blemishes. It is filled with premium, natural ingredients including organic algae, coffee, pomegranate, and anti-aging peptides that work to depuff, brighten and improve skin texture to provide a fresh, bright-eyed, and rested look. Apply this with your favorite applicator or your fingers, blend and set with powder for a crease-free, budge-free look for all-day wear. $23, amazon.com

4. NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Can’t Stop Won’t Stop Contour Concealer

Use this contour concealer hybrid to camouflage imperfections, brighten up the face and contour those features to perfection. With its creamy, easy blending formula, this lightweight liquid delivers full waterproof, matte coverage for a full 24 hours and is available in plenty of inclusive shades. $6, amazon.com

5. CLOVE + HALLOW Conceal + Correct Makeup Stick

This all-natural, vegan concealer has a base of natural minerals and argan oil that seamlessly disguises imperfections and under-eye circles. With buildable coverage that lasts, this concealer will not crease or cake comes in a wand-style applicator for precise, and easy hands-free application, and has 10 inclusive shades for easy pairing. $20, amazon.com