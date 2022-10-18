An At-Home Gel Manicure Is Only $8 Away With This Best-Selling Base Coat

Image Credit: Anna Efetova/Adobe

Maintaining a fresh manicure takes work. Nail salons can be costly and sometimes it is just easier to do your nails yourself. Now you can achieve flawless nails straight from home with this 2-in-1 nail combo kit.

If you thought maintaining a professional-style manicure required just one product – think again. There are two important factors to remember when doing your nails: they must be dried and primed properly before you even think about applying powder or press-ons. This affordable nail prep kit helps you prep your nail beds for a professional-style manicure in the convenience of your own home.

Modelones Gel Nail Polish Primer Set: $8 – Get it on Amazon

Believe it or not, this quick and easy duo set provides the most crucial steps in any professional manicure. The nail dehydrator works by cleaning the nail surface to help bond the nail to the mani products. The primer enhances the stickiness of the nail surface so that the products don’t lift. Together, these liquid products promote a long-lasting manicure that can hold for more than 28 days!

One Amazon shopper says that this combo gives “a perfect gel manicure that lasts for weeks (without chipping).” This reviewer goes on to say that it also saves time and gas. They wrote, “Unless you like going to the salon, spending money and time, or just don’t want to be bothered doing your own nails > this item is it.”

These two nail products are made with acid-free ingredients, so they won’t burn or irritate your skin. These $8 nail essentials are compatible with gel, powder, acrylics, and press-ons — so they’ll be sure to work for you.

You can find this Modelones nail prep combo kit on Amazon. Hurry and get yours while supplies last!