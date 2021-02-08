Over 7k People Swear By This Under $200 Wall Mounted Mirror That’s Also A Jewelry Organizer

It’s time to do some spring cleaning & if you’re looking to organize all of your jewelry in one convenient place, look no further than this storage mirror that’s under $200!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Getting organized can be a daunting task but now it doesn’t have to be thanks to the SONGMICS 6 LEDs Mirror Jewelry Cabinet which is a full-length mirror and jewelry organizer in one. It can be mounted on the wall or on the door so you can rest assured that all of your belongings will stay put in one easy, convenient place. The cabinet has over 7,700 positive reviews and it’s currently on sale for just $122.99.

Get the SONGMICS 6 LEDs Mirror Jewelry Cabinet here for $122.99.

The mirrored cabinet is available in six different colors so it blends in perfectly with whatever decor you have in your home. The mirror can be mounted to the wall or door using the included screws and instructions. It also has three adjustable heights so you can move it around to suit your needs. The best part is, the mirror opens up into a jewelry organizer that is lined with blue LED lights that take three AAA batteries, (not included). Included in the jewelry organizer are one large rung cushions, a long bracelet rod, two bottom drawers, five shelves, 32 necklaces hooks, 48 stud earring holes, and 90 earring slots – what more could you ask for?

There’s a reason why almost 8,000 people gave this organizer positive reviews and it’s because people swear by it. One happy customer gushed, “I love, love, LOVE this jewelry cabinet!! It is perfect in EVERY way! There is a ton of space for all sorts of various styles of jewelry, and the LED lights in the top are super helpful to light up the inside. There is an odor inside when you first get it which I assume is the glue used to assemble the cabinet and attach the felt backing but my jewelry can’t smell it, and it isn’t offensive enough for me to dock this review even 1 star because the cabinet is SO awesome! I have had the cabinet for 2-3 months now, and the odor no longer exists…not sure when it went away, but I don’t notice it anymore now. Hope the attached pics help…this is a MUST BUY in my opinion!”