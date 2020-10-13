Reduce The Appearance Of Pores With This Microdermabrasion Device That’s 30% Off On Amazon Prime Day

Amazon’s Prime Day sales just keep getting better & better & this microdermabrasion machine is currently 30% off!



If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Being stuck in quarantine for almost seven months has definitely taken a toll on our skin and if you want to reduce the appearance of pores, fine lines, and wrinkles, then you’re in luck because the PMD Personal Microderm Classic At-Home Microdermabrasion Machine is one of Amazon’s Prime Day deals and it can be yours for just $111.30. While it still seems a bit pricey, the beloved brand, PMD, makes excellent products and this device retails for $159.

Get the PMD Personal Microderm Classic At-Home Microdermabrasion Machine here for $111.30.

The device comes in four colors – pink, green, blue, and white. The tool gives you the same results that you would get from an in-office microdermabrasion treatment, in the comfort of your own home. It has a vacuum suction that leaves your skin glowing and with weekly treatments, you can reduce the appearance of pores, fine lines, wrinkles, and blemishes. The tool does everything you need to revitalize your skin and the suction increases circulation and blood flow. It exfoliates by removing dirt, debris, and dead skin cells from the surface while the vacuum suction stimulates your skin to give you a radiant glow.

The device has one speed and comes with six different spinning discs formulated with aluminum oxide that help exfoliate while catering to your skincare needs. With weekly treatment, you will start to see a reduction in the appearance of pores, dark spots, fine lines, and wrinkles.

The whole point of the microdermabrasion tool is that it exfoliates the skin’s surface to leave it smooth and supple so it is able to absorb skincare products 20 times deeper than the products would normally penetrate. The deal won’t last forever, though, so you have to act fast if you don’t want to miss out!