This Microdermabrasion Machine Gives You A Salon Quality Facial At Home & Is On Sale For Under $200

If you want to get a salon-worthy facial without leaving the house, look no further than this microdermabrasion machine that’s on sale for under $200!

This past year has been extremely tough on all of us and many of us haven’t been able to get to a salon to get treatments. If you haven’t gotten a facial in a long time then you are in luck because the Microderm GLO Diamond Microdermabrasion Machine and Suction Tool is currently 55% off the retail price of $289.99 so it can be all yours for just $129.99, saving you a whopping $160! Even better, over 1,500 people gave this tool positive reviews so you know it works.

Get the Microderm GLO Diamond Microdermabrasion Machine and Suction Tool here for $129.99.

The machine is available in two different colors – white and silver – and it’s safe on even the most sensitive skin. One GLO treatment takes just four minutes and it removes dead skin cells, brightens skin tone, rebuilds collagen, and reveals a glowing complexion. The machine is rechargeable and wireless, plus, it’s compact enough that it doesn’t take up too much space. There’s a reason why almost 2,000 people gave this machine five stars and it’s because people swear by it.

One happy customer gushed, “I’m 40 years old, with fair skin, and a medical doctor = starting to see age show on my skin (not too bad, but it’s there), fair = somewhat more sensitive skin (to sun etc), and I do have professional knowledge of how the skin works, and what works for the skin. Due to it being somewhat pricey, I hesitated before buying, however I did, and stuck with this one compared to cheaper alternatives after doing some research. And I’m actually IMPRESSED. It’s really turing back years, in a week. I’m still working on enlarged pores on the T-zone, but nothing – having tried masks, scrubs, exfoliation and hydroxy-acids, has ever been as effective as this. I highly recommend it. If used correctly, you will not be disappointed. Tip! Important to use sunscreen at all times when treating your skin this way to prevent excessive pigmentation and spots.”