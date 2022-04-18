This 24-Piece Makeup Brush Set Has Over 18k Reviews & Is On Sale For Under $30

Image Credit: Adobe

Makeup brushes should be replaced every few months to avoid breakouts and bacteria build-up. Instead of splurging on new makeup brushes every time you need a fresh set, look no further than the VANDER LIFE 24 Piece Master Studio Brush Set for an amazing deal! Right now on Amazon, you can purchase these non-shedding, super-soft makeup brush set for just $9.99! Currently on sale, if you hurry you can save on the purchase!

Coming in a gorgeous champagne color brush with a lilac accent, the 24-piece makeup brush set includes every brush you’ll need for every type of makeup, from eyeshadow to foundation to bronzer to blush. Made with soft cruelty-free synthetic and dense synthetic fibers, these brushes are suitable for even the most sensitive skin to provide a high definition finish with liquid, powders, or cream foundation without any absorption of product and no shedding. This is the perfect makeup brush set for amateurs or professional makeup artists.

Of the 24 pieces, this brush set includes a Large and Small Fan Brush, both perfect for lightly applying highlighter. There are also twelve different eyeshadow brushes, each offering different angles and bristles for ample application. If you love bold brows, this makeup brush set also includes a lash and brow brush, as well as small liner brushes for application. Included in your purchase is a case bag to make them perfectly portable for all your travels! To ensure your makeup brushes last, the company suggests cleaning them with white vinegar at first. Then wash it again with baby shampoo a second time. Allow them to dry and after that, the smell gone.

If you don’t believe us about how amazing this makeup brush set deal is, then take a look at some of these gushing 5-star reviews! “I was EXTREMELY SATISFIED with what I received. I received the brushes as scheduled and they came in a plastic shipping bag that was wrapped properly; so that was encouraging as to the quality of the brushes. THE BRUSHES (10 out of 10) were individually wrapped in plastic and they were already in their individual slots in the case. Also, the fan brushes came with a harder plastic cover that preserved their shape. The brushes felt soft, full, and durable. Because I had read reviews about the brushes being delivered damaged and shedding, I stress tested each and even tried to pull out hairs by grasping them with my nails. The brushes didn’t fall apart and the hairs on the brushes remained in place; most surprisingly, the fan brushes did not shed,” a recent purchaser wrote. “THE CASE (8 out of 10) is made of a smooth material; similar to a very very faux leather feel (lol), which I liked because it makes it easy to clean, it has a flap at the top that acts like an added protection for the brush heads, and the case snaps closed. What I would have liked was if the case had a harder outer covering so that if I were to throw them in a suitcase I wouldn’t have to worry about them getting smooshed. However, that’s really not a reason not to purchase. If you need some brushes or just want to add to your collect; like me, YOU HAVE TO GET THESE! I was seriously blown away and you will too.”

Another reviewer raved, “They’re so beautiful and SO soft!! The case is a cream color, like a bone ivory with a geometric print on it. The overall quality for the price is really nice. I haven’t tried using them yet but I think they’ll do the job. I ordered this set to do my friend’s makeup for her wedding. It looks very professional. I might try and get another case because this one looks a little cheap, but honestly, I’m very very happy with it!” One added that the makeup brushes “blend like an absolute dream,” and another beauty guru commented, “Honestly in love with these brushes.” Can’t beat those real-life reviews!