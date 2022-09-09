This Might Be The Most Flattering Thing You Can Wear Heading Into Fall

Image Credit: Nadezhda / Adobe Stock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s time to fall in love with fall fashion. The temperature is dropping, the pumpkin spice lattes are brewing and you need to get your closet ready for the season.

Cute Shift Babydoll Dress: $25.99 – $35.99 – Buy it on Amazon

We’ve been browsing around the latest fall trends and came across this must-have dress that’s sure to be a hit at your next fall outing. From Oktoberfest to apple picking to even just hanging with friends, you’ll be turning heads all season long. Keep reading for all the details on this super flattering dress.

From the flowy, long-sleeves to the mustard yellow color, this super cute tunic dress screams fall. Ruffles aren’t just for summer and this dress proves that the trend can transition with us into the next season.

Pair this dress with your favorite booties or knee-high boots. To really channel the spirit of the season and add a fun fall flair, through on some over-the-knee socks or a fun wool hat.

Related Link Related: The 11 Best Light Brown Hair Dyes

Not only is this dress simply adorable, but it’s also super comfortable. Read what this verified shopper has to say about their purchase:

“Love this dress! (…)I had purchased this dress for my college graduation and have since convinced others to buy it as well! Has a lining layer which makes it not sheer but it is still lightweight!”

You can never have too many cute and functional pieces in your wardrobe and this babydoll dress checks all the boxes.

While we’re counting down the days until the official start of fall, get your closet ready for the season. Add this must-have dress to your autumn outfit lineup. This essential dress is cute, chic and overall just super stylish. Order it in your favorite color and make this style your own.