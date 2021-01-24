9 Lingerie Sets Under $40 That Will Make A Statement On Valentine’s Day

Ruffles, tulle, hearts, garter straps: we’ve found the best lingerie sets that have all these sexy features and more to surprise your S.O. with this Valentine’s Day.

Given that we’re still in the middle of a pandemic, love may not necessarily feel like it’s in the air. That should give you even more incentive to treat yourself — and your significant other, if you have one — to the best lingerie sets for this upcoming Cupid’s Day. If life isn’t necessarily good, you can at least look good!

We’ve scouted lingerie pieces that’ll especially make a statement: this isn’t your average red night slip. We’ve categorized each lingerie set by mood and style, too, depending on what kind of lingerie wearer you are. Whether you’re sultry or sweet, we’ve found a wide variety of lingerie sets to make Valentine’s Day extra memorable this year (and not just because it’s happening amid a pandemic). Check them out here:

1. Seductive & Sultry

Pink, hearts and sheer mesh: this is the ULTIMATE Valentine’s Day lingerie set. Best of all, it comes with adjustable straps! This bra and underwear set looks like it came straight from the ultra-colorful era of Y2K fashion, perfect if you were planning a fun photo shoot with pink streamers and glitter. $21, amazon.com

2. Girly & Flirty

If your vibe is more girly than sexy, this is the set for you. Instead of the typical mesh or silk material, this lingerie set is made of ruffled tulle: AKA, the ultimate feminine fabric. In lieu of a traditional bra or bralette, this set also comes with a bardot-style top that’ll match right with your soft girl aesthetic. With the addition of the set’s dainty ribbons and polka-dotted pattern, you’ll feel like Marie Antoinette waiting on her secret lover in the rococo queen’s palace. $17, amazon.com

3. Sexy & So Cozy

This bralette and underwear set blends sex appeal and comfort into one perfect Valentine’s Day outfit, ideal for couples who want to add a little excitement to this holiday without having to deal with a confusing mess of garters and straps. The wine red color and black lace trim will add an adrenaline rush to your night, but the cheeky fit of the underwear ensures that you’ll actually feel cozy throughout the night. $20, amazon.com

4. Bold & Bodacious

Think about who you inherited your good looks from and channel your old-fashioned flirt in this classic lingerie set! The high-waisted cincher, which layers over the g-string panty, connects to the garter belts to transform you into a retro pinup doll. The sheer black material and flower lace detailing will make any person blush: yourself included, when you check yourself out in the mirror while sizzling in this bold set. $22, amazon.com

5. Cute & Comfy

Not a fan of thongs? If you don’t want something riding up your tush all night, this set should be a more comfortable alternative. The underwear fits like a pair of shorts, and the top is styled like a bandeau. Don’t get us wrong, though; there’s nothing boring about this lingerie set. Just look at the sheer red mesh dotted with Cupid hearts, and the flirty ruffles lining the hems of the shorts! $12, amazon.com

6. Sassy & Saucy

This lingerie set makes one thing clear: you are the boss of this bedroom! The strappy thong and bralette (both sheer) will spike any heart rate, while the red heart pattern adds a dash of playfulness that balances out the sexiness of the pieces. $23, amazon.com

6. Cute & Classy

This lingerie set is for our readers who imagine themselves kissing in flower fields and falling in love with other characters’ love stories in novellas. With daisy embroidery, ruffles, and sheer white tulle, you’ll feel like the main character of your own love story in this lingerie set. $14, ZAFUL.com

8. Sweet & Subtle

If the traditional bra and underwear combo feels a little too exposing, consider a babydoll dress! They offer just as much excitement as a typical lingerie set, without the vulnerability of exposing your tum. These halter chemise dresses from Avidlove are perfect for such concerns since they completely cover your stomach but are still split down the middle, in case you want to put on a tease show and reveal the cute lace undies that come with this dress. In the spirit of Valentine’s Day, we selected the wine red dress for our list, but there are many other available colors like lavender and coffee. $18, amazon.com

9. Wife Material

Give your S.O. a hint of what’s to come by looking like a blushing bride in this white lingerie set, which comes complete with a bra, underwear, garter belt, choker and two leg bands. The many white ruffles will really make you feel like you’re walking down the aisle…AKA, the hallway leading to your bedroom. $30, amazon.com