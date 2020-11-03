Feeling Stressed? This Light Therapy Lamp Brightens Your Mood & It’s 20% Off

Times have been extremely tough & if you’re feeling stressed out, then this light therapy lamp will instantly brighten your mood & it’s currently on sale for 20% off!

The past seven months have been extremely trying times – between the pandemic, quarantine, and world issues, you may find yourself feeling stressed and overwhelmed. Considering most of us are still working from home and chained to our desks, this TaoTronics Light Therapy Lamp is the perfect accessory to add to your at-home office and it’s currently 20% off.

Get the TaoTronics Light Therapy Lamp here for $26.34.

Instantly transform any dark and bleak office space into a bright, happy place with this lamp that creates a sunny day despite being indoors. It’s great for office spaces that don’t have any windows or just for dreary winter days with hardly any sunlight. The lamp acts as a full-spectrum light, is UV-free, and has a 10,000 lux intensity that provides you with a 6500K light that keeps you focused, energized, and happier.

Even better, it’s super thin and light so you can take it with you whenever you travel, move it around to different rooms in the house, easily store it, and it doesn’t take up a lot of space on your desk. The stand of the lamp rotates 90 degrees and allows you to use it horizontally or vertically, plus, it has a smooth dimming feature that lets you set the ideal mood. There is also a built-in 30-minute timer that can easily be turned off and on.

You seriously do not want to miss out on this deal, especially since over 2,700 customers swear by it. Plus, it’s currently 20% off the retail price of $32.99, so you save $6 and it can be yours for just $26. 34.