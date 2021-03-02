Get The Longest Lashes Of Your Dreams With These 7 Lengthening Mascaras

If you are looking for the longest, most dramatic-looking lashes, we are featuring some of the best mascaras below, that will deliver just that & more & are affordable to boot!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Even when worn alone, mascara is one of those hero products that can make you look and feel done. As we are all looking to make our lashes the longest, thickest, and most dramatic they can be, getting a specific formula to meet your individual needs is key. Below, we have rounded up some of our favorite lengthening mascara options that will give you the extreme length, conditioning, and shine that will have everyone giving you a second look.

1. L’Oreal Paris Telescopic Original Lengthening Mascara

This classic, best-selling mascara is all about intense lengthening and unique lash separation. It uses a patented flexible precision brush that will lengthen lashes up to 60% while the comb side of the brush precisely separates for a clump-free, lash-by-lash separation. This formula is smooth for easy application, is fragrance-free, and removes easily with soap and water or your favorite makeup remover. $8, amazon.com

2. L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara

L’Oreal’s on a roll with their lengthening mascaras and the best-selling Paradise is no exception. With one sold every five seconds, this mascara is making waves with its volumizing and lengthening formula. Its soft, wavy bristle brush has 200+ bristles to catch every lash for a full fringe effect that’s feathery soft sans flaking, smudging, or clumping. $8, amazon.com

3. Maybelline New York Lash Stiletto Mascara

This mascara promises to do to lashes what stilettos do for legs – give you a dramatic, long-lash look. This is a conditioning formula designed to condition and smooth lashes for the most ideal application while its special extend brush grasps each lash and coats from every angle. This mascara also promises 70 percent longer-looking lashes while providing a luminous shine. $8, amazon.com

4. Tailpa QIC 4D Silk Fiber Mascara

This unique 2-in-1 mascara comes with one brush that can be used two different ways- to create an au natural look or a more voluminous one. This formula contains pure silk fibers and pure plant material to build dramatic volume and lengthen each lash and you won’t have to worry about it ever clumping, flaking, or drying out. $7, amazon.com

5. Honest Beauty Extreme Length Mascara + Lash Primer

This 2-in-1 primer and mascara is a unique and convenient option when it comes to applying your daily mascara. This multitasking makeup contains a primer and mascara that when applied, work to create lush length, volume, and definition. The primer side should be used first to coat your lashes for an even base and enhance the mascara’s lash-lengthening performance, wait 30 seconds, then apply the mascara end to both the upper and lower lashes and build to the desired length. $14, amazon.com

6. Tetyana Naturals 4D Silk Fiber Lash Mascara

This magic wand mascara uses an advanced thickening formula to create softer and fuller-looking lashes while boosting the length instantly with its fiber-filled formula. One coat is all it takes to achieve longer, thicker lashes, and its buildable formula allows for a second coat for an even bolder look. This mascara will not flake, smudge or clump and when applied in the morning will last all day. $14, amazon.com

7. Bestidy Twinkle Starlight Long Curl Mascara

Another great fiber-filled mascara is this 4D one that provides incredible volume and length with just one coat or allows you to build the look for even thicker and more defined lashes. As this is a waterproof formula, this mascara will be long-lasting to ensure your lashes stay long, thick, and voluminous all day long. You can also expect a long-lasting curl, and an easy to remove, creamy formula that won’t clump, flake or dry out. $13, amazon.com