Over 6,000 People Swear By This Lace Nightgown That’s On Sale For Less Than $30

Spring is here & if you’re looking for a lightweight nightgown to wear to bed, then we have the perfect option & it’s under $30.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Now that the weather is getting warmer if you are looking for a lightweight piece to sleep in, look no further than the Ekouaer Sleepwear Womens Chemise Nightgown. The nightgown is currently $5 off the retail price of $27.99, so it can be all yours for just $22.99 – how amazing is that? Even better, the chemise is available in a whopping 23 different colors so there’s something for everyone.

Get the Ekouaer Sleepwear Womens Chemise Nightgown here for $22.99.

There are so many reasons to love this nightgown and not only is it super comfortable, but it’s also super chic. The dress has skinny, adjustable straps, a V-neckline, and an A-line waist that’s accentuated with white lace detail. It’s available in two different fabrics – cotton or satin – plus, it comes in six different sizes ranging from XS-XXL. There’s a reason why this is a #1 best seller on Amazon and why over 6,900 people swear by this nightgown and it’s because people swear by it.

One happy customer gushed, “This is one soft, comfortable, sexy nightgown. The color is a true navy. The fit, style, and length are exactly what I’m looking for in a nightgown. The adjustable straps are also a plus. I ordered the size medium based on the size chart and other reviews. I’m 5’6″, 160 lbs, 29.5″ waist, and 40″ hips, with an athletic build. I have seen in other reviews that the stitching and/or lace is of poor quality, mine however was in perfect condition and of very good quality. The package arrived on time as well. I’m considering ordering another in a different color. Hope this review helps with your decision. Happy Shopping!”