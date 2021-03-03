Over 9,800 People Swear By This Kettlebell To Get Fit For Summer & It’s Under $100

If you’re looking to get in shape for summer in the comfort of your own home, look no further than this highly rated kettlebell that’s on sale for under $100.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to working out at home, it feels like there’s always a new tool. However, one tool that never goes out of style and is always convenient to have is a kettlebell. There are so many different workouts you can do with the weight and usually, they’re super expensive. Luckily, we have the perfect option – the Amazon Basics Cast Iron Kettlebell Weight – which costs less than $100 and is available in 10 different weights.

Get the Amazon Basics Cast Iron Kettlebell Weight here for $56.99.

No matter what type of workout you’re looking to do or whether or not you’re experienced, a kettlebell is a great way to get in shape. This kettlebell is available in five-pound increments ranging from 10 pounds to 45 pounds, plus, a 50 and 60-pound weight. It’s made with durable 100% cast iron and has a textured wide handle that allows you to hold a comfortable and convenient grip.

There’s a reason why over 9,800 people gave this kettlebell a full five stars and it’s because customers swear by it. One happy customer gushed, “What can I say, it’s a freaking cannonball with a handle welded onto it. Just like any other kettlebell. The goodness, however, is that Amazon sells ’em far, far cheaper than any other brand for this level of quality. It’s fully de-burred, nicely finished, and true to weight. My only (minor) complaint is that the handle is smooth, not textured as described. Since I wear gloves when lifting that’s no biggie, but if you get sweaty hands during your workout you might have challenge with it getting slippery.”