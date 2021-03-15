You’ll Never Want To Change Out Of This $24 Drawstring Jumpsuit That’s Perfect For Summer

Spring is here & if you’re looking for a new super cute & comfy outfit, look no further than this jumpsuit with over 3,700 positive reviews that’s under $30!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Believe it or not, spring is already here and it’s time to clean out your winter wardrobe to replace it with your spring clothes. If you’re looking for something new, then you’re in luck because this PRETTYGARDEN Sexy Deep V Neck Jumpsuit is the perfect option. Not only does the one-piece have over 3,700 positive reviews, but it costs just $23.99 and comes in a whopping 18 different gorgeous colors.

Get the PRETTYGARDEN Sexy Deep V Neck Jumpsuit here for $23.99.

The long-sleeved jumpsuit has a loose, relaxed fit and a drawstring waist that can be pulled looser or tighter depending on what look you’re going for. The bodice features a wrap front and the legs are skinny but baggy with cinched ankles. Even better, the wrap front has buttons so you don’t have to worry about accidentally exposing yourself, plus, the back has a keyhole closure making it super easy to pull on and off.

There’s a reason why so many people swear by this one-piece and it’s because people love it. One happy customer gushed, “Super cute, and easy. Bought a medium and it fits like a medium. I am hippy, and busty and it hugs just right. Long enough to reach the ankle, I am almost 5’9. Great and easy to dress up with heels and accessories or dress down with flats. The fabric is medium quality, soft, cottony, with medium thickness. It is warm enough if breezy, and light enough that you wont overheat. Great coverage for the chest and stomach which I have both. It is a bit fitted so if you want a bit more flowy/looser then size up. Hope this helps someone.”