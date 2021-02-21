Bring Sparkle & Shine Back To Your Jewelry With These Cleaning Solutions

Your jewelry will ‘shine bright like a diamond’ with these fabulous & affordable cleaning solutions.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether your choice of jewelry includes precious gems, sterling silver, platinum, silver, or gold, one thing we all have in common is that everyday wear can take its toll, making your favorite jewelry look less than precious. And, instead of running to a jewelry store in a mall far, far away to get your piece serviced, you can do it in the comfort of your own home with these convenient jewelry cleaning solutions. We have included both concentrated solutions that work in a specialty ultrasonic machine for a hardcore clean and a couple of brush and basket versions that, in just 30 seconds, will get your jewelry back to dazzling.

1. iSonic Ultrasonic Jewelry Cleaning Solution Concentrate

Remove smudges, lotions, and fingerprints with this effective, concentrated cleaning solution. This set of two cleaners will bring sparkle and luster back to your precious stones, any favorite jewelry, watches, and even will make your eyeglasses crystal clear. This cleaner is also very concentrated, provides a streak-free finish, and is biodegradable. $14, amazon.com

2. Blitz Gem & Jewelry Cleaner Concentrate

This is another set of jewelry cleaners that is great for use in sonic and ultrasonic cleaning machines. This cleaner is a non-toxic, concentrated liquid that mixes with water to clean jewelry in all types of jewelry ultrasonic cleaning machines. It is also specially formulated for the cleaning and care of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, any precious and semi-precious stones, and other non-porous jewelry. $14, amazon.com

3. Connoisseurs Precious Jewelry Cleaner

Give your jewelry a beauty treatment with this advanced cleaning, pleasant-smelling formula. It is slightly different than our other options as this is totally user-friendly since it comes with a convenient large dip tray and a soft brush. In just 30 seconds your jewelry will be as brilliant as the day you bought it, and any appearance of tiny scratches will be reduced. $5, amazon.com

4. Simple Shine Store Complete Jewelry Cleaning Kit

This comprehensive cleaning kit comes with everything you need for the shiniest, most brilliant jewelry you can get. This is another non-toxic, biodegradable formula that will work hard to clean up years of build-up or simply get rid of daily dirt. It works on gold, platinum, sterling silver, stainless steel, titanium, and most precious stones and comes with a drip tray, soft cleaning brush, and a convenient travel-sized polishing cloth. $26, amazon.com