This Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set With Over 9k Reviews Is Currently On Sale For Less Than $20

When it comes to your skincare routine, sometimes products just aren’t enough & luckily this jade roller & gua sha set is currently on sale for under $20!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Taking care of your skin involves a lot of maintenance and products, but two tools that help decrease puffiness and reduce the appearance of wrinkles are a jade roller and gua sha. Luckily, the BAIMEI Face Roller & Gua Sha Set is currently 15% off the retail price of $16.99, so it can be all yours for just $14.44, saving you $2.55. The set is available in three different colors – pink, white, and green – plus, it has over 9,300 positive reviews.

Get the BAIMEI Face Roller & Gua Sha Set here for $14.44.

The jade roller and gua sha tools both help relieve muscle tension and lymphatic drainage, which leads to a younger looking complexion. The jade roller is super smooth and cooling which energizes the skin and helps decrease puffiness while the gua sha improves circulation, blood flow, and elasticity. When used in conjunction with your skincare products including serums and creams, the tools easily glide across your face. It’s important to wash both products after use. Simply run them under hot water with soap and you’re good to go.

There’s a reason why almost 10,000 people gave this set five stars and it’s because people swear by it. One seriously satisfied customer gushed, “I never review anything this early, but I bought this roller 2 days ago and I HAD to write a review. So I honestly didn’t think this will work much besides massaging the face but I was so wrong! I had botox’ed the frown lines between my eyebrows, and I’m young so I go almost every year and not sooner. Between the botox sessions as the material loses its grip, the lines between brows become a bit loose again and it’s as if you’re naturally half-frowning. I started using the roller 2 nights ago, just sitting by the TV and enjoying its cold feeling against my skin for about 15-20 mins on and off, and naturally I used it on my frown line as well. I was so shocked when I suddenly noticed that the remnants of the botox lines were GONE!!! I kept looking in the mirror and even asked my mom and sister, and they both said it’s gone too! All it took was 20 mins of rolling for 2 nights and I’m even thinking of not going for another botox session anymore! This is so worth it! It feels nice and it ACTUALLY WORKED even though I really didn’t think it would! Great buy!!”