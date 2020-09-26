This iPhone Stand Is A Zoom Game Changer & It’s Less Than $20

Working from home is the new normal in 2020, which is why you can’t miss out on this multi-use iPhone and tablet stand! Shop the best deal to elevate your Zoom calls and WFH experience!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We’ve discovered an iPhone stand deal that’s so good, you won’t possibly believe it! Luckily the proof is in the price and the glowing 5-star reviews. Behold, this $14 LISEN cell phone stand (seen below). It will make your work from home experience much easier with its many features. This particular stand is compatible with smartphones, and it adjusts to fit iPhones, iPads (airs and minis), and other tablets. Not only can it hold smartphones, but its holder is thick-case friendly, so you don’t have to struggle to free your phone from its protective cover.

Find the LISEN Cell Phone Stand here for $14.

This LISEN product is the perfect portable stand for your desk, living room table, kitchen table, office, or (if you’re a college student) dormitory. This stand is stable, steady, and sturdy due to its weighted metal plate an aluminum alloy rod that makes for a lower center of gravity. Additionally, its height and angles are easily adjustable for the ultimate work-from-home experience. The adjustable features on this stand also aid in better posture for the neck, back, and shoulders.

When it comes to phone accessories of any kind, there’s usually concern about being able to charge a device. This LISEN stand has such a user-friendly design, that charging your iPhone or tablet won’t be stressful, whatsoever. There is a reserved charging hole convenient for you to charge your devices while using this stand. And, its circle design of the cable organizer supports cable management so there are no tangling worries. Not to mention, the pad on its cover will not cover subtitles or any part of the screen while watching videos.

One of the best features this LISEN stand has is its anti-slip design. The padded back and the bottom of this cell phone stand are fully covered by anti-skid silicone, which can provide maximum protection for your device from any scratches and slide. Additionally, this product is available in black, pink, and white. If you’re in need of a high-quality cell phone or tablet stand, then you should jump on this amazing deal!