This Cult-Favorite Clay Mask With Over 39k Reviews Is Currently On Sale For Under $15

If your skin has been testy lately, then you’re in luck because the cult-favorite Indian clay mask is currently on sale for just $10!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Between the stress of the past year and the weather getting colder, you may be feeling that your skin is breaking out and no matter what you do to fix it, it won’t go away. Have no fear, because the Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay Deep Pore Cleansing Facial & Body Mask that is beloved by over 39,000 people is currently 35% off the retail price of $14.95, so it can be all yours for just $9.70, saving you $5.25. You have to act fast if you want to score this amazing price, though, because this deal won’t last forever!

Get the Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay Deep Pore Cleansing Facial & Body Mask here for $9.70.

The mask is made from 100% Natural Calcium Bentonite Clay and it completely cleans out your pores, leaving your complexion clear, fresh, and glowing. The best part is, you can use the mask all over your face, body, and hair, so it’s a multi-purpose product that you will get a lot of use out of. To use the mask, simply mix it up with apple cider vinegar and apply it directly to the skin. It is recommended to keep the mask on for 5-10 minutes but never exceed 30 minutes as it may irritate skin.

There’s a reason why over 39,200 people swear by this mask and it’s because it seriously works. One very satisfied customer went so far to say that the mask, “saved my face.” She went on to say, “I’m getting married in two weeks and about 3 months ago I said wow ok this is my skin how am I going to cover it up for the wedding. I came across this mask online and saw reviews and thought there is no way this mask helps with acne marks..(I have yet to find one that does). 3 months later the results just show you how fast and amazing this product is.. I will never use another face mask!!!!”