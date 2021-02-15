10 Of The Best ILIA Makeup Products That You Need To Shop For This Winter

Calling all clean beauty lovers! We rounded up 10 of our favorite ILIA products that are must-haves for your makeup and skincare routines! The skin-centric brand is all natural, vegan and cruelty-free!

When it comes to clean, all-natural beauty, ILIA is the obvious choice. The skin-powered makeup brand has an unmatched philosophy that “not every natural ingredient is good for the skin — nor is every synthetic bad.” ILIA products contain conscious and carefully-selected ingredients with no skin compromises. Many of their products are multi-use, with many skin benefits.

“We see skincare and makeup as one, and early on realized botanicals were not enough. Our potent formulas are designed with active levels of skincare ingredients that shield skin from environmental stressors. We strongly believe in SPF, as it is what protects and powers these actives, making them up to 200% more effective,” ILIA’s website reads, noting, “Without it, those skin-saving ingredients deteriorate quickly when exposed to light.”

ILIA is the story of two siblings, Sasha Plavsic and Zac Ilia, whose mother was a pioneer in the health and wellness space when they were young. Sasha founded the brand after her mother encouraged her to read the ingredient list on her favorite lip balm — only to discover that many of the ingredients in her go-to daily lip remedy were not safe. So, she teamed up with her brother, now her business partner, to re-create her favorite lip balm to make it safe, and then ILIA took off. Additionally, ILIA actively strives towards sustainable packaging through the use of recycled aluminum, glass components, and responsibly sourced paper.

As organic, all-natural beauty continues to take over Hollywood, your favorite stars are retreating to ILIA for their skin and makeup needs. One celeb who’s been rocking the brand for years is actress Marion Cotillard. She was glowing at the 2015 Oscars in the ILIA Tinted Lip Conditioner in the color “Blossom Lady”, which added a warm, light pink shade to her lips. — Shop our top 10 favorite ILIA products:

1. ILIA Natural Clean Line Gel Liner The ILIA Natural Clean Gel Liner is ideal for getting that smooth cat eye for a night out, or a clean line for a casual day. The soft tip gel liner glides effortlessly on the eyes for an easy, no-mess application. Once it’s on — it’s on. This liner is saturated and water-resistant, so your look will stay on all day and night. $26, amazon

2. ILIA Limitless Lash Mascara The ILIA Limitless Lash Mascara is flake and stress-free, which is hard to find in a hardworking mascara. It curls and lengthens lashes for a voluminous fuller look, while keeping your lashes healthy. More importantly, its lightweight, nourishing formula is made with a superfood blend of organic bee and carnauba waxes that conditions each lash while keeping them lifted. $28, amazon

3. ILIA Natural True Skin Serum Concealer This is a beauty secret weapon! The ILIA Natural True Skin Serum Concealer instantly reduces the appearance of dark circles and discolorations, leaving your eyes and other areas of the skin bright and blended. It delivers a medium coverage, with a silky serum-like texture that’s easy to blend. It works to matte and refine skin while protecting your complexion from free radicals and environmental damage. $30, amazon

4. ILIA Natural True Skin Serum Foundation A miracle in a bottle is what the ILIA Natural True Skin Serum Foundation is. Its serum-infused formula is equal parts skincare and color correction for a natural look. It has a smooth, velvety finish that nourishes the skin with its powerful blend of botanical actives. Yes, it helps soothe irritations, tames redness, plumps fine lines, minimizes the appearance of pores and blurs imperfections to deliver a glowing matte complexion. $54, amazon 5. ILIA Illuminator Organic Highlighter The ILIA Illuminator Organic Highlighter is going to be your best friend. It delivers a head-turning glow, especially when it connects with light — but, without all the sparkles and glitter. It’s a pure illuminating dew that adds brightness and shine with a few quick dabs along your cheekbones, bridge of the nose, or wherever you like to highlight! $34, amazon

6. ILIA Organic Radiant Translucent Powder with SPF 20 The ILIA Organic Radiant Translucent Powder is made of 100% natural dye and is 40% organic. The sheer powder leaves the skin with just a hint of color and protects from the sun with its talc-free SPF 20 formula — a blend of organic powders and oils that nourishes and softens skin while combatting shine for a translucent finish. $34, amazon

7. ILIA Natural Radiant Priming Serum