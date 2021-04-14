Depuff Your Face With This Soothing Ice Roller That Has 10k Reviews & Is On Sale For Under $30

Now that spring is here, it’s time to take care of yourself & if you want to depuff your face & eyes, look no further than this ice roller that’s on sale for under $25.

It’s safe to say 2020 was the most stressful year ever and now that the new year has started, you may want to fix what 2020 did to your skin. Luckily, the ESARORA Ice Roller for Face & Eye is the perfect way to help get rid of puffiness and undereye bags, plus, it’s currently 50% off the retail price of $24.99, so it can be all yours for just $12.99, saving you $3. The ice roller comes in nine different colors and is a great way to refresh and revitalize your skin.

To use the ice roller, simply place it in your freezer till it gets super cold, then roll it all over your face and eyes to calm down your skin. Not only does it calm redness, but it also gets helps decrease swelling, undereye bags, and even shrinks pores. It is extremely refreshing to use in the morning as a wake-up call, before bed to soothe your skin, or any time you feel that your skin needs some extra TLC. The tool is extremely easy to use and even better, it is safe to use on sensitive skin.

There’s a reason why the ice roller has over 10,000 reviews and it’s because people truly swear by it. One happy customer gushed, “I use this ice roller in my esthetician treatment room after extractions, peels and/or waxing. My clients love it! It drastically reduces inflammation and swelling…thereby leaving the skin in a much healthier state than if I didn’t use it. I actually prefer this to my magic globes because of the ease of rolling over the skin. Globes tend to skip/jump if the skin is not properly lubricated with a lot of product. I can apply a calming colloidal oatmeal masque (in powder form) or other setting masque and simply roll right over it. If it is too chilly for your client…simply put a damp esti wipe on the skin as a barrier. Very easy to clean and disinfect between clients. *Also feels great when trying to stay cool during the crazy heat waves that SoCal has been experiencing lately!*”