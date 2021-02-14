Looking For A Hydrating Shampoo? Check Out Some Of These Gentle Yet Moisturizing Options

Bring your dry, damaged hair back to life with these amazing shampoos.

Keeping hair looking soft, shiny, and hydrated can be a lot to ask. However, with regular maintenance including cuts, specialty color, and the correct cleansing products for your hair type, you can get your hair back to a good place. Below we have rounded up some intensely hydrating shampoos for dry and damaged hair. We have included both shampoo and conditioner sets that are ideal when used together to provide the ultimate in damage control and a couple of individual shampoo options that make it easy to switch out to on a regular basis. These options we have chosen are also deeply reparative, protective and will help restore any lost moisture levels.

1. Pure Nature Argan Oil Shampoo & Conditioner

This deeply hydrating shampoo and conditioner work to deeply repair hair damaged by chemicals, sun exposure, and daily pollutants. The argan oil along with a special formulation work together to increase hair strength while hydrating and restoring moisture levels. This set is safe for color-treated hair and even contains a UV and thermal protectant to protect hair from daily or frequent use of any styling tools or even chemically treated hair. $23, amazon.com

2. OGX Argan Oil Of Morocco Shampoo

This extra-strength shampoo incorporates argan oil to hydrate, repair, and renew dry and damaged hair. This thick, creamy formula also uses water-based silk proteins to renew and soften the hair while locking in moisture. Free from parabens and sulfates, this shampoo has an intoxicating scent mixture of coconut milk, tangerine, and vanilla. $7, amazon.com

3. Maple Holisitics SILK18 Shampoo And Conditioner Set

This dry scalp shampoo and conditioner uses a proprietary blend of silk amino acids to moisturize and nourish dry hair and scalp. Great for both men and women, this shampoo is ideal for dry and damaged hair but can also be used for all hair textures and types and is paraben and silicone-free. $20, amazon.com

4. Bingo Hair Care Argan Oil Shampoo And Conditioner

Made with 100% pure Moroccan argan oil, this shampoo and conditioner set is gently restorative and perfect for all hair types. In addition to argan oil, they have also been enhanced with keratine, chamomile, jojoba oil, and aloe extract for a deeply hydrating and deep cleansing experience. $20, amazon.com

5. Biolage Hydrasource Shampoo

Enhance and optimize hair’s moisture balance with this ultra-hydrating shampoo. Inspired by the always hydrated aloe plant, this is a gently cleansing shampoo that leaves hair moisturized and shiny and promises to leave your hair up to 15% more hydrated after just one use. $27, amazon.com