Get Instant Curls Without Any Damaging Heat With These Curlers For Under $20
Curling your hair is about to get a whole lot easier and healthier! Shop these heatless curlers for under $20!
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
When it comes to curling your own hair, it can seem like a never-ending process. We don’t know about you, but it’s a rare occasion that we actually get the results we envisioned — and that’s because we’re not using the right tools and we’re not the professionals. But, at least we tried.
The days of damaging your hair with hot tools to get the perfect curls are over. These Orgrimmar No Heat Hair Curlers actually work to produce salon-worthy, voluminous curls — without exposing your beloved locks to any heat or hot hair tools. The best part? … They’re just $15 on Amazon, which specifically recommends this curl product.
Orgrimmar No Heat Hair Curlers
The Orgrimmar curlers are ideal if you’re looking to maintain healthy hair and stay away from hot tools and heat. They’re suitable for all ages and all hair types from thin straight hair to thick hair and even wigs and weaves, according to the brand.
As for what they feel like? — The material of the soft rollers is made up of PET fabric that’s durable and elastic. It doesn’t rip or pull on the hair either. Lastly, these curlers are comfortable and they can be reused. The rods are soft and light enough to sleep comfortably.
We’re not going to lie, there’s a bit of a learning curve with this product — however, the benefits of not using heat on your hair far outweigh a little education on how to use these curlers. Once you get the hang of it, it’ll be like second nature. Then, everyone will be asking where and how you got such stunning Kim Kardashian curls. Additionally, Orgrimmar wants you to know that the effect of the curl is determined by the time of the curl, the user’s own hair quality and the amount of curlers used; the less hair per curler, the better the effect. More info in the directions, below:
How do the Orgrimmar Curlers work?
- Shampoo and condition hair and towel dry.
- Assemble the wand.
- Insert Wand through slit at either end of the curlers.
- Hook onto a small section of hair.
- Pull stick out so hair goes into curlers.
- Blow dry hair.
- Perm time: 8-20 minutes.
- Enjoy your beautiful curls!
Now that you know what these curlers are all about, take a look at some of the glowing reviews from customers who’ve had success with this product: “These are stupid amazing! Omg!”, one person shared in a review, noting that while there’s a bit of a learning curve for those with longer hair, “I’m buying a 1.5 pack more for a total of 50.”
Another satisfied customer said the Orgrimmar curlers are “just as good as the name brand, without the name brand cost.” They explained, “Just as good as curl formers, in some ways better… I was looking to add to my curl formers set when I found these and decided to give them a try. So glad I did… If you’re new to this type of curler there’s a bit of a learning curve but once you get the hang of it, it takes practically no time to get them in. You can air dry or use a diffuser. So happy with this purchase.”
Those who’ve used these curlers have described them as “magic” for getting the best, bouncy curls. So, step out of your curling comfort zone and give them a try — for $15, it’s worth it!