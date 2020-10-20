HollywoodLife Beauty Awards 2020 — The Best New Hair Products & Tools

The HollywoodLife Beauty Awards are here & we picked out all of the best new hair products & tools that you need in your life!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to hair care there are so many different products to choose from. Luckily, the 2020 HollywoodLife Beauty Awards are here to help. This year, tons of new products and tools were launched that have changed the hair game and we rounded up all of the winners in this year’s category.

From detanglers to heat tools, you can see all of the winners when you scroll below and click through the gallery above!

BEST CURLING IRON – Harry Josh Pro Tools 3-in-1 Curling Iron

You are going to be obsessed with this Harry Josh Pro Tools 3-in-1 Curling Iron 1.25″. You can create a ton of gorgeous looks with just one tool that has interchangeable parts, a detachable marcel clamp & a detachable spring clamp. Use it as a wand, a regular iron, or use it to smooth out frizz. $185, dermstore.com

BEST DRY SHAMPOO – Aussie Tousle Hustle Dry Shampoo

This Aussie Tousle Hustle Dry Shampoo is completely sulfate-free and removes dirt and oil from the roots of your hair. It smells amazing and it soaks up any excess grease to keep your hair looking fresh and voluminous. $5, walmart.com

BEST BLOWDRYER – Sultra Bombshell Collection Volumizing Hair Dryer

If you’re looking for an affordable Dyson blowdryer alternative, then this Sultra Bombshell Collection Volumizing Hair Dryer is the perfect option. The lightweight ceramic hair dryer comes with two styling attachments and is formulated with Advanced Care™ Technology which creates shine, reduces frizz, and dries hair unbelievably fast. $149, qvc.com

BEST HAIR MASK – Living Proof No Frizz Intense Moisture Hair Mask

Now that summer’s over, it’s time to replenish hair that’s been dried out from the sun, salt, and chlorine, which is why we love this Living Proof No Frizz Intense Moisture Hair Mask that works on all hair types. It’s a deep conditioning treatment that’s silicone-free and minimizes frizz. $38, sephora.com

BEST HAIR STRAIGHTENER – Bio Ionic One Pass Styling Iron

Cut your hair styling time in half with the Bio Ionic One Pass Styling Iron. It works on straight, curly, or wavy hair and all hair types – thin, thick, or coarse. Plus, it’s made with patented silicone strips and Bio Ionic Moisturizing Heat which work together to give you smooth, shiny, healthy hair in just one pass. $199, sephora.com

BEST SHAMPOO – Eco Therapy Revive Shampoo

This Eco Therapy Revive Shampoo has seriously changed our hair. It’s a detox shampoo that moisturizes and gently cleanses with its micellar technology. It has a delicious floral scent of green cucumber, pear, and peach nectar, plus, it’s formulated with a Colour Guard Complex that helps maintain long-lasting color & protects your hair from UV rays. $32, marianila.com

BEST LEAVE-IN-CONDITIONER – Playa Monoi Milk Leave-in Conditioner

There are tons of leave-in hair products on the market and after trying a ton, we have decided the Playa Monoi Milk Leave-in Conditioner is our absolute favorite. It’s lightweight, works on all hair types, can be used on wet or dry hair, detangles knots, and it leaves your hair looking and feeling silky smooth. $24, sephora.com

BEST HAIRSPRAY – Eva Hair NYC Shapeshifter Texturizing Hairspray

The non-stick Eva Hair NYC Shapeshifter Texturizing Hairspray locks in your hairstyles while adding texture to your hair. Unlike other hairsprays, this one doesn’t leave your hair a knotted mess, instead, you can rework your styles after using it and it leaves your hair looking and feeling smooth and shiny without being crunchy. $12, eva-nyc.com

BEST STYLING CREAM – Marc Anthony Strictly Curls 3X Moisture 3-in-1 Styling Cream

Treat your curls to some much needed TLC with the Marc Anthony Strictly Curls 3X Moisture 3-in-1 Styling Cream. It helps to fight frizz while adding shine and moisture to curls. Plus, it’s free of sulfates, SLS, parabens, and phthalates. $8.99, ulta.com

BEST HEAT PROTECTANT – It’s A 10 Miracle Blow Dry H2O Shield

The It’s A 10 Miracle Blow Dry H2O Shield coats hair before blowdrying by locking in moisture so your hair is protected from heat and is left looking shiny and voluminous. It’s made with Panthenol, sunflower seed, green tea, and aloe vera extracts that work together to help strengthen hair. $26.99, ulta.com