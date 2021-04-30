Claw Clips Are The Latest TikTok Hair Trend & You Can Shop This Multi-Pack For Under $15

The latest hair trend to hit TikTok is claw clips & you will be obsessed with this multipack for under $15!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

TikTok is always finding the coolest new trends and the latest one to go viral is without a doubt the claw clip. The SHALAC Large Hair Claw Clips is the multi-pack of choice and it comes with four different clips in all different colors. There’s so much you can do when it comes to a claw clip – whether you want to pull all of your hair back or pull it into a half-up half-down do, the possibilities are endless. Even better, the clips have over 1,400 positive reviews and they’re currently 20% off the retail price of $9.99, so they can be all yours for just $7.99.

Get the SHALAC Large Hair Claw Clips here for $7.99.

The clips come in a pack of four and there are two different colorway options. One option includes a black, pink, green, and orange clip, while the other pack includes black, blue, red, and pink. The claw clips have a matte finish and they’re extra-large so you can use them even if you have super thick hair. They’re durable and they have a super strong hold so you can keep your hair up all day comfortably without having to worry.

There’s a reason why over 1,000 people gave these clips positive reviews and it’s because people swear by them. One happy customer gushed, “These work perfectly in my thick hair. They are pretty sturdy, have definitely dropped them multiple times already and they haven’t broken!” Another shopper raved, “I absolutely recommend buying these if you have really thick hair like me. I haven’t been able to find clips that don’t break in my hair or that hold up all my hair. These clips are really tight and I wear them at work with no problems, and they come in cute colors!”