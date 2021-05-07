5 Gold Choker Necklaces Similar To Kendall Jenner’s That You Can Style With Any Outfit

Need a versatile accessory to dress up any outfit? These gold chokers add style to any of your favorite outfits & are inspired by fashion icon Kendall Jenner.

We live for some good celebrity accessories, especially if they’re ones we can mimic without breaking the bank. Some of Hollywood’s biggest fashion icons, such as Kendall Jenner, always don the most incredible necklaces, earrings, and jewels to accessorize their fabulous wardrobes. One jewelry trend we’re loving right now is the gold choker, which Jenner has rocked on numerous occasions. Pictured below, the model was seen flaunting her figure in an incredibly cool pair of denim and leather pants, a purple matching knit tube crop top and cardigan, and a delicate gold choker to accessorize. Leave it to Kendall to look effortlessly fab on any occasion!

If you’re in the market for one (or more than one) gold choker to add to your accessories repertoire, we’ve got a killer list for you! Shop any of these 5 chokers below to add a little more style to your outfits, inspired by the fabulous Kendall Jenner.

1. Aobei Pearl Gold Paperclip Chain Choker

We are totally in love with this simple yet trends paperclip gold chain choker. It’s made of 18k gold, and the paperclip jewelry trend is totally in right now. This choker is available in various chain details and sizes, and we like it because it’s dainty but also makes a statement to any outfit. As an Amazon Choice product, this necklace is a total hit! Pair it with a cardigan and your favorite pair of jeans to look just like Kendall for a picnic in the park with some friends. $10, amazon.com

2. Annikabella Dainty Gold Lace Chain Collar Necklace

This dainty and elegant collar necklace from Annikabella is the perfect way to dress up any look. The flattering collar cut complements the neckline and has a unique design consisting of small gold links throughout the entire chain. It’s even great to layer with some of your other favorite gold necklaces if not on it’s own. This choker is hand-made, and it’s even safe to wear in water without worrying about it tarnishing. Wear this beautiful necklace to accentuate any formal outfit: from the dress you’re wearing to a friend’s wedding, to the outfit you’re wearing on a hot date and more! $27, amazon.com

3. MONOOC 14K Gold Medallion Choker Necklace

Ok, we’ve found a perfect dupe to Kendall’s look. This medallion choker necklace from Monooc has a herringbone and snake design made of 14K gold over brass, which is made for sensitive skin and is totally hypoallergenic. This choker adds an edgy pop to any look, and we especially love it paired with boyfriend jeans, sneakers and a basic v-neck t for a simple outfit with just a pop of gold bling. For just $8, grab one for you and all of your besties as the perfect gift! $8, amazon.com

4. Fettero Crescent Moon Pendant Choker

For the moon-loving, astronomy types, we’ve got a gold choker for you guys, too! This Fettero gold choker comes in an array of moon phase pendants – from crescent to a full moon and more. If you’re not a huge fan of gold, this choker comes in silver as well so there’s really something for everyone. It’s simple enough to layer with larger statement necklaces, but it’s also delicate and cute on its own. Pair it with a long maxi dress for the ultimate bohemian summer look. $13, amazon.com

5. AOOVOO Gold Leaf Chain Choker Necklace

For our final choker on the list, we’ve found this stunning and unique leaf chain collar necklace from Aoovoo. Once again, it’s 14K gold plated, nickel-free, and totally safe to wear on sensitive skin. The leaf chain design is different yet eye-catching, and it almost looks like you’re wearing golden leaves around your neck. I personally have this choker and love it: I wear it with anything from my favorite jumpsuits, to even my favorite bikini when spending a day in the sun. $18, amazon.com