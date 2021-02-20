Cast A Striking Glow At Night With These Day Glo Nail Polish Sets

Your nails will never be the same again with these otherworldly, glow-in-the-dark nail polish sets.

With more and more personal grooming services slowly starting to reopen, you may be hankering to finally get that manicure and/or pedicure that is so long overdue. Whether you choose to take advantage of this little slice of heaven or continue doing your nails in the comfort of your own home, it may be time to shake up your routine and check out some of these cool, glow-in-the-dark nail polish sets we have rounded up below. We have included both professional-grade gel and regular polishes and have even thrown in some easy-to-use, non-commital nail pens to get the creative juices flowing.

1. Saviland Gel Nail Polish Set

This comprehensive set of gel polishes comes with six, glitter-based colors, plus one base, one shiny, and one matte topcoat. Apply these as you would any gel-based polish with your favorite UV curing machine and enjoy the super shiny lacquer during the day and the glow-in-the-dark effect at night. These polishes are also all made from non-toxic, harmless ingredients, have a minimal scent, and will last a whopping 2-3 weeks with no chips, smudges, or peeling. $16, amazon.com

2. Vrenmol Glow In The Dark Gel Nail Polish

For the neon lover, this glow-in-the-dark nail polish set will make you stand out in a crowd. With six fresh colors to choose from, you will never run out of ideas and can mix and match as you please. These polishes need to be cured with a lamp, are made with no chemicals, and easy to use. And, if you want an even brighter glow, apply opaque white nail polish as a base and follow up with two thick coats of polish. $17, amazon.com

3. Saviland Glow In The Dark Gel Nail Polish Set

Similar to our first option, this set comes with eight polishes, six of which are super bright, neon-hued colors. Choose from yellow, green blue, red, and orange shades that look like regular polish during the day and when night falls will magically give off a cool glow. This set is great for professional and home use and also comes with a base and top coat for the ultimate convenience. $15, amazon.com

4. Splashes & Spills UV Glow Nail Polish

If you prefer regular nail polish, this set comes with six vivid, bright shades that are specially created to come to life under a UV light. Let your imagination run wild and mix and match the shades with this safe and easy-to-use polish that also contains natural moisturizers to ensure easy application. During the day, these polishes will provide the perfect neon shade and are the perfect accessory for nightclubs and any theatrical effects. $16, amazon.com

5. Beetles Gel Polish Poly Extension Gel Nail Kit

Take your nail extensions everywhere you go with this all-inclusive kit. It comes with bright white, pinks and nudes polishes along with a mini LED lamp, gel matte topcoat, base gel solution, file, nail forms, and an applicator brush to help you build your extensions in just three minutes. Create all the french manicures of your dreams with these perfectly neutral shades while feeling good knowing these gels are toxin-free and have no harsh ingredients that may lead to damaged nails. $39, amazon.com

6. Alex Spa Glow Sketch It Nail Pens

These professional quality 2-in-1 nail polish pens will help you create long-lasting and precise designs. Great for the littles as well as adults, this kit includes three neon shades of pink, blue, and yellow, and then you can get creative with the black and silver pens to add outlines and darkness. Each of these pens also has two tips, a brush on one end for painting the nail or filling in designs and a precision tip on the other end for sketching. $25, amazon.com