This Handheld Steamer Removes Wrinkles From Your Outfit In Seconds Before A Zoom Meeting & It’s On Sale For $14

Just because we’re still working from home, doesn’t mean we aren’t still dressing up for Zoom meetings & this handheld steamer is currently on sale for just $14!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Times have been extremely tough lately and despite most of us still working from home, that doesn’t mean the work stops. Virtual meetings, especially Zoom meetings, have become the new normal and even though it’s tempting to stay in your pajamas all day, you still have to get dressed up and looked presentable on the calls. That is why we are obsessed with this handheld garment steamer that gets rid of wrinkles in seconds and is currently on sale for just $14, compared to the retail price of $30!

Get the MAYWAY TIME 1100W Steamer here for $14.90.

The MAYWAY TIME 1100W Steamer takes just 15 seconds to heat up and once it is ready to go, it provides 13 minutes of continuous powerful steam. Forgot you had a Zoom meeting on the calendar and your blouse is crumpled into a ball in your closet? Don’t stress because you can literally get it crisp and wrinkle-free in just seconds. The 1100W steamer has an extra-long power cord that can reach far lengths which is super convenient, plus, it has a 360-degree anti-leak rotation so no matter which way you are holding it, the scorching hot water won’t drip out.

Whether you’re getting ready for a Zoom meeting or a date, you do not want to pass up this amazing deal on this steamer. It is a convenient and easy way to make sure you are always looking your best but you have to act fast because this deal won’t last forever!