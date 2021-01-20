This Foot Peel Mask With Over 9,000 Reviews Will Give You Soft, Smooth Feet & It’s 38% Off

Just in time for winter, this foot peel mask will completely revamp dry, peeling skin & it’s currently 38% off.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If you haven’t been able to get to the nail salon and you’re in need of a pedicure, look no further because the Soft Touch Foot Peel Mask is currently 38% off the retail price of $39.95 so it can be all yours for just $24.95, saving you $15. The foot mask has over 9,700 positive reviews which means people swear by it and you have to act fast if you want to snag this amazing deal.

Get the Soft Touch Foot Peel Mask here for $24.95.

Included in the set are two packs of foot masks that help get rid of calluses on your feet. The masks are formulated with a blend of botanical extracts that are super hydrating and leave your feet soft and smooth. Unlike most foot masks, this one is an actual peel where your skin peels off to reveal a new, softer layer.

If you experience cracked heels and you have a buildup of dry skin, then you will be obsessed with this mask which has ingredients of apple, lemon, and aloe vera that work together to heal your skin and give you a soft finish. The masks come in a pair of booties that work for both men and women and it fits up to size 11 men. Once you used the mask, your feet start to peel within 7-14 days.

Over 7,800 swear by this foot peel and one customer gushed, “I bought this for my mom and I but mostly for my mom. I’m going to have to say I was very confident it was going to work but her on the other hand thought I wasted my money. But it was the opposite!! Day 1 she soaked her feet for about an hour in warm water then I put on the foot mask for her and had her sit for an hour. Days 1-5 were uneventful there were no peeling. She did soak her feet in water everyday for about 10 min. Day 6-10 were awesome and the peeling began and basically ended. She is definitely in love and she want me to buy extras for the future. I would definitely recommend especially for those people who go get their feet done at the salon. Save your money!!! And just buy this it’s definitely better and cheaper! In love and great customer service.”