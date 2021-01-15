Workout From Home With This Treadmill That’s On Sale For Less Than A Quarter Of The Price Of A NordicTrack

The new year is here & if you’re trying to get fit, look no further than this treadmill that has just as many reviews as NordicTrack & is less than a quarter of the price!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Now that the new year is upon us, many of us have resolutions that we would like to achieve. If you are trying to get in shape, then it is your lucky day because the SereneLife SLFTRD18 – Smart Folding Compact Treadmill is currently on sale. The treadmill is 7% off the retail price of $299.99, so it can be all yours for just $279.99, saving you $20. That is a seriously amazing deal considering a NordicTrack treadmill costs upwards of $1,000. You have to act fast though, because this deal won’t last forever.

The best part about the treadmill is that it’s compact which is extremely important during these times because we’re all working from home and haven’t been able to get to the gym. The treadmill is completely portable and foldable which makes it easy to store once you’re done with it and it doesn’t take up too much space. The running surface measures 39.3″ L x 13.4″ W and it has built-in grip sensors to monitor your pulse as well as an LCD screen that displays and tracks your run time, distance, speed, calories burned, and heart rate. You can connect the treadmill via Bluetooth to the FitsShow app which gives you pre-made workouts and tracks all of your progress – what more could you ask for?

There’s a reason why this treadmill has over 2,100 reviews and it’s because people swear by it. One user gushed, “I’m very happy with this purchase. I’m not a serious runner, I just wanted to be able to walk or jog at least one mile/day and this treadmill works perfectly for that! It only goes up to 6mph, which again is fine for me, but if you’re a serious runner I would probably get another model. The track isn’t super wide like you’d see in a gym, nor is it super long but I like that because I can easily fold it up to store when not in use. And it doesn’t take up too much space which was a huge plus! I’ve had it for almost a week and I’ve already done 6 miles on it! Plus, you can pair it to the FitShow app to keep track of your activity. Great buy!”