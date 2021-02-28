7 Top-Rated Fleece-Lined Leggings Under $30 That Will Keep You Warm All Winter Long

Winter is sticking around longer than anyone wanted, but that doesn’t mean you can’t wear leggings. We’ve rounded up the best thick, fleece-lined leggings that will keep you warm and comfortable for any occasion!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

While we (attempt to) patiently wait for warmer weather to arrive, we refuse to abandon wearing leggings. What about you? Either way, you can’t go wrong with a pair of cozy, fleece-lined leggings. They’re comfortable, durable and some styles contain thermal fabric that fights the coolest of temperatures. Whether you’re working out or just hanging around the house, we rounded up our favorite pairs of fleece-lined leggings that you’ll love! — Shop our top picks that are all under $30:

1. BALEAF Sports Women’s Fleece-Lined Winter Leggings

We’re loving these thermal leggings by BALEAF Sports that come in 16 different colors ranging from bold to neutral. The have a thick, high-rise waist band that sucks you in without making you feel restricted. Plus, these leggings have over 5,000 reviews, and it’s because people swear by them and the brand itself! $28, amazon.com

2. IUGA Fleece-Lined Yoga Pants

Available in seven different neutral colors, these fleece-lined high-waisted leggings by IUGA are going to be your new best friend. They have a thick elastic waist that sucks you in, plus, two secret seamless pockets on both sides of the thighs that allow you to keep your phone, keys, or wallet secured. They’re made with four-way stretch fabric, which makes them great for working out or you can just rock them with a sweater for a fun day outside. $28, amazon.com

3. Heathyoga Fleece-Lined Leggings The Heathyoga Fleece-Lined Leggings feature 4-way stretchy fabric and super soft fleece inside to keep warm when the temps drop. They’re made of ultra-soft and moisture-wicking material, that’s perfect for outdoor winter workouts, yoga, or just everyday wear. These leggings have interlock seams and are designed to reduce irritation and eliminate chafing, so you can easily move, bend, squat, pose, or stretch. Additionally they have two convenient side pockets to keep your belongings safe. $27, amazon 4. FitsT4 Women’s Fleece-Lined Leggings Customers can’t stop raving over the FitsT4 Women’s Fleece-Lined Leggings and for good reasons. First off, they’re designed for winter and yogis. These thermal leggings are made of athletic fabric, which includes a soft thermal fleece lining and sweat-wicking material that’s breathable and comfortable. The elastic closure and wide waistband is perfect for tummy control so you can feel good during any activity. These cold weather leggings have pockets, which is always a plus! $27, amazon 5. Dragon Fit High-Waisted Fleece-Lined Leggings The Dragon Fit High-Waisted Fleece-Lined Leggings are one of our favorites. The super high waist sucks you in for a smooth, yet breathable look and feel. These leggings have a stretchy expandable pocket and are ideal for working out or runnings errands. The quick-dry material will help keep you comfortable during your sweatiest workouts — and the fabric is skin-friendly to prevent irritation. $27, amazon 6. A New Day at Target Women’s High-Waisted Leggings We love the women’s high-waisted leggings by A New Day at Target. The “French Terry” leggings have a full elastic waistband that’s thick, but non-restricting, so you can easily tuck in shirts and other tops. They’re super soft and durable, and also come in gray, which customers love! $18, target.com 7. H&M Fleece Leggings