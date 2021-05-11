5 Fanny Packs Inspired By Kendall Jenner That Are Great For Summer Outings

Retro fashion is totally in this spring! Shop any of these 5 funky fanny packs to rock all summer long, inspired by Kendall Jenner.



If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The 80’s called – they want their fanny packs back! On a real note though, this retro accessory has made a major comeback in the fashion world… and we must say, we’re here for it! As a personal owner of multiple fanny packs, I can totally attest to the opinion that they’re far more efficient than the standard handbag, plus they’re totally cute! Fanny packs can be worn traditionally around the waist, but we see them nowadays worn across the chest as a cute alternative. In fact, celebrities like Kendall Jenner are often spotted donning the iconic accessory. In the photo below, Jenner sported a Louis Vuitton fanny pack across her chest as a trendy addition to her athleisurely outfit.

If you don’t own a fanny pack yet, now’s your chance to get your hands on one! We’ve listed 5 fun fanny packs below that are versatile for any occasion this summer. Check these out!

1. Patagonia Ultralight Mini Hip Pack

Calling all adventurers! If you’re outdoorsy, there’s no better-trusted brand than Patagonia. This super lightweight, weather-resistant mini fanny pack is ideal for any hike or camping trip this summer. It’s made of 100% recycled nylon, is lined thoroughly on the inside, and has multiple compartments. Plus, it comes in a ton of fun colors! $29, rei.com

2. SheIn Faux Leather Fanny Pack

It may not be Louis Vuitton, but this faux leather brown fanny pack from SheIn is the perfect alternative. It has a front pocket for easy access to your keys or phone, plus other zipped compartments and an adjustable strap to fit either around your waist or across your chest. Paired with denim shorts and a crop top, it’s the perfect addition to a summer bbq or pool party! $7, shein.com

3. Galaxy Printed Fanny Pack

In case you haven’t heard, musical festivals are finally back this summer! Whether you’re attending Governor’s Ball or Bonaroo, your festival outfit won’t be complete without a funky fanny pack. This galaxy printed fanny pack by SoJourner is an Amazon Best-Seller and was specifically designed for festival-goers. Available in over 20 celestial colors and designs, this multi-compartment fanny pack is a must-have addition to your most bold concert outfit. $15, amazon.com

4. Eastpak Fanny Pack Sticking with the retro theme, this 80’s pink fanny pack by Eastpak is totally cute. It has pink and black block coloring, an adjustable body strap, zip closure, zipped pocket on the outside and an Eastpak logo patch on the front. It’s both sporty and girly, and would match perfectly with biker shorts, a sports bra and our favorite trainers for an athleisure summer outfit to wear for an afternoon of walking around your city. $14, asos.com

5. Adidas Originals National Waist Fanny Pack

Lastly, if you’re a brand fanatic then the Adidas national waist fanny pack is for you. It has an urban vibe to it with the white and black block coloring, is 100% polyester, and machine-washable. It has a convenient key fob zipped compartment in the front which is perfect for your apartment or gym key tag, plus two other zipped compartments to safely stow all of your belongings. The stars are always rocking urban brands, especially Adidas, and this fanny pack is very Kardashian-esque. It’s a great accessory to dress up boyfriend jeans and a cropped t-shirt this summer! $30, amazon.com