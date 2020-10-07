This Face Steamer Gives You A Luxe At-Home Facial For A Quarter Of The Price & It’s On Sale For $25

Now that the seasons are changing its time to take care of your skin & this facial steamer gives you a luxury spa experience for just $25!

Between quarantine, the summer, and the seasons changing, there have been a lot of factors that have caused a negative effect on your skin. Just in time for the colder weather, the EZBASICS Facial Steamer is the beauty product you never knew you needed. The facial steamer is currently on sale for just $25 and it will give you the same results you would get from a spa but in the comfort and safety of your own home. The facial steamer uses water to create nano-ionic steam which penetrates the skin and opens up your pores. For best results, use with distilled or purified water.



To use the machine, simply fill it up with water to the max amount shown on the device, turn it on, wait 30 seconds for the steam to kick in, and relax while the mist penetrates your face for about 10 minutes. It is super easy to use, plugs into the wall and has only one button – power on/off. Make sure that you keep your face about eight inches away from the machine while using and after you’re done, pour out the remaining water to prevent odor and bacteria from building up in the machine. There are a ton of benefits to using the facial steamer, which comes in one color – blue, and aside from just opening up your pores, the device moisturizes your skin and unclogs your pores, allowing them to absorb your skincare products easier. The machine is eco-friendly and non-toxic and you don’t have to worry about wasting energy or starting a fire because as soon as the water runs out, the machine will automatically shut off. It is important to note that the machine does not act as a diffuser and you cannot fill the tank with essential oils – the tank should only be filled with water.

The machine is a great size and is super compact so you don’t have to worry about it taking up too much space and when you’re done it’s convenient to store away. One of the best features of the device is that it comes with tiny aromatherapy cotton pads that can be placed on the built-in aromatherapy slots. Plus, the pads are reusable. So, if you want to feel more relaxed, you can take any essential oil of your choice and place a few drops of the oil on the cotton pads so you get a seriously luxurious sensation. Not only does the machine help clear your skin, but it also helps clear out your sinuses and may even soothe your eyes. This is especially important right now considering we’ve been working from home for about seven months and we are constantly looking at our computer and TV screens all day long.

Considering times have been extremely tough, you may be noticing that your skin is acting up and you may even be suffering from acne. This is when the facial steamer comes in handy. The steam actually opens up and clears your pores while softening the gunk that was stuck in them, allowing you to remove blackheads easily. There’s no need to run out and buy a whole new set of tools because the kit comes with five stainless steel blackhead extracting instruments.

Customers swear by this product and it has over 1,500 positive reviews. One user, Candice, gushed about the machine, writing, “I love love love my steamer. It has really helped my skin and it’s glowing more than ever. I use it in the morning and at night, and especially with this pandemic going on I was told steaming does help. I also have severe sinus and allergies and this has honestly been helping me as well. Great investment for me.”

While this face steamer is currently on sale, it’s not going to last forever, but keep in mind that Amazon Prime Day is on October 13 – 14 and this device may very well be on sale again. So, if you miss out the first time, make sure you set alerts through Amazon on this specific device so you can get it on sale again. In order to shop Amazon Prime Day, you must be a Prime member, but have no fear because you can sign up to be a member, right here! Additionally, with the holidays right around the corner, this facial steamer is a great gift idea and luckily, it comes with a gorgeous gift box that makes it super convenient to wrap and make someone’s day. Either way, whether you give it as a gift or keep it for yourself, you will not be disappointed with this relaxing facial steamer!