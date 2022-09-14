This Product Solves The Worst Part Of Washing Your Face

Image Credit: Wayhome Studio/Adobe

A spa day is designated relaxation time, but how are you supposed to relax when water gets everywhere and your hair keeps falling into your eyes every time you wash your face? You work too hard to have to deal with these annoyances during your time off. Luckily, we’ve found just the solution for getting a relaxing and mess-free face wash.

This charming hair and wristband set is the perfect way to enhance any good spa day. They will prevent those little annoyances and make your routine easier and more satisfying. One happy Amazon shopper gushes about this set saying, “Yes yes yes. I use these EVERY night. It’s amazing how much more I enjoy my routine when water isn’t dripping to my elbows…The best thing I never knew I needed.”

This wash band set comes with two bowed headbands and two wristbands made from soft and absorbent microfibers. Not only do they look adorable, but they are reliable tools for taking the frustration out of your routine. The headband holds your hair back and keeps it dry throughout the whole face-washing process. The wrist bands keep water from dripping down your arms and give you an easy way to quickly wipe off skincare products without contaminating your hands.

The set comes with 2 headbands so you can enjoy a joint spa day with your partner, roommate, or kids. The elastic design makes them perfect for all head and wrist sizes. These accessories will keep you feeling comfortable while washing your face and looking adorable to anyone who stumbles into the room.

Available in two calming colors, this hair and wristband combo is a verifiably great spa day upgrade. Whether you have a problem with dripping water and falling hair or you’re just looking for a cute addition to your skincare routine, this wrist and headband set is the way to go.