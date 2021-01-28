Over 41,000 People Swear By This Face Toner Under $15 That Gives You A Glowing Complexion

The winter takes a toll on our skin & if your complexion has dulled, look no further than this facial toner that over $41k people swear by!

Now that the winter is here, the cold weather can be super damaging to your skin. If you’re looking to revive your dull complexion, then you’re in luck because the THAYERS Alcohol-Free Rose Petal Witch Hazel Facial Toner with Aloe Vera Formula is the miracle product you need. Over 41,600 people swear by it and the best part is – it costs just $10.95.

The toner is made from undistilled witch hazel that cleanses and hydrates your skin. The toner is also formulated with rosewater and aloe vera, both of which are soothing ingredients that help control redness. The toner hydrates skin, reduces irritation and inflammation, balances the skin’s pH, and tightens your pores while unclogging them. It’s such an easy way to give your skin the deep clean it needs and you can use it by squirting some of the liquid onto a cotton pad or ball and rubbing it all over your face and neck.

There’s a reason why over 42,600 people gave this toner positive reviews and it’s because people swear by it. One happy customer gushed, “This stuff is freaking amazing!! I had a lot of redness and breakouts on my chin and a few on my forehead. It truly just cleared them all up. I don’t have any breakouts as of now just my scars that I will be working on. I used this every night after cleansing my skin, use this then finish it off with the Mario Bidesci Rose Facial Spray and it was perfection! I love this product!!!!!”