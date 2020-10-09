If You’re Suffering From Under Eye Bags, This Vibrating Facial Roller Reduces Puffiness & It’s On Sale

During these trying times, sleep seems pretty impossible & if you’re suffering from under eye bags, this facial roller will get rid of your puffiness in a jiffy & it’s currently on sale!

After being in quarantine for almost seven months, times have been extremely tough and stressful. Not only has sleep been a challenge, but our diets have definitely changed as well. So, if you’ve been waking up with under eye bags, then this Finishing Touch Flawless Contour Vibrating Facial Roller & Massager is going to change your life. The rose quartz massager is currently on sale for just $18 and it reduces puffiness so you don’t look as tired and swollen.

Unlike most rose quartz facial rollers, this one is battery-powered to give your face a dose of soothing vibrations and you don’t have to manually roll the tool. Included in the package is one facial roller, two attachment heads, and one AA battery. The two attachment heads include a wide facial roller and an under eye press, so you can target different areas of your face. The face roller is wide so that you can get maximum surface area while the eye press is a small round head that fits into hard to reach crevices by your eyes. While you can use the roller head all over your face, the skin under your eyes is more delicate so it’s important to attach the under eye head and gently press the skin to depuff.

The facial roller not only helps depuff your face, but it also promotes circulation, blood flow, collagen production, and even decreases the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. Meanwhile, the under eye press not only gets rid of bags, but it also reduces dark circles, which a bunch of us are suffering from lately. To get the most out of your massager, keep both attachment heads in the refrigerator or freezer and take it out when it’s time to use. The coldness will not only feel amazing and refreshing, but it also aids in reducing puffiness. To clean the tool, simply wipe it with a damp cloth. It is not recommended to use alcohol to clean it.

Unlike other treatments for undereye bags and circles, this tool is reusable and can be used anytime, anywhere. There’s a reason why this product has over 5,500 positive reviews – it’s because it’s that good. One customer, PLB, gushed about the massager, writing, “This feels wonderful when I’m using it. It seems to me that it really does help smooth wrinkles and helps the circles under my eyes. I liked it so much, that I ordered one for my daughter and she, too, loves it. I just read a review that said it helped sinus headache. I think I’ll try it on headache. Sounds like a good idea.”

