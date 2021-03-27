This $17 Face Cream With Over 46,000 Reviews Is The Perfect Moisturizer For Sensitive Skin
Dermatologists and everyday users swear by this ‘miracle’ face and body moisturizer with hyaluronic acid!
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
You’ve likely heard about this brand before, because it’s available at stores like Walgreens, Ulta, CVS, Target and more. The CeraVe Body & Face Moisturizer is developed by dermatologists and ideal for sensitive skin, oily skin, acne-prone and more skin types. Additionally, CeraVe Skincare is accepted by the National Eczema Association. The best part? — It’s just $17 on Amazon!
CeraVe Body and Face Moisturizer
What’s in CeraVe’s Moisturizing Cream? — It has a unique, safe formula that provides 24-hour hydration and helps restore the protective skin barrier with essential ceramides. Did you know that a deficiency of ceramides in skin can often be associated with dry skin, which can feel itchy and look flaky? CeraVe Moisturizing Cream was shown to increase the skin’s level of ceramides after just four weeks. CeraVe’s MVE Technology works as a patented delivery system that continually releases moisturizing ingredients for 24-hour hydration. Additionally, it contains hyaluronic acid to help retain skin’s natural moisture and prevent aging.
Application and feeling: It has a rich, velvety texture that leaves skin feeling smooth and soft all day long. It quickly absorbs into skin without leaving any greasy residue or sticky feel. It‘s non-comedogenic, allergy-tested and fragrance-free.
CeraVe Skincare is developed with dermatologists, who’ve given their stamp of approval. “I recommend CeraVe Moisturizing Cream to my diverse patient population because its gentle, fragrance-free formula helps repair and maintain a healthy skin barrier by replenishing ceramides and locking in hydration,” Board Certified Dermatologist, Dr. Tiffany Clay said, via CeraVe’s website.