This Eyeshadow Palette Has Just As Many Reviews As Huda Beauty & Is Less Than 1/4 Of The Price

If you’re looking for a new eyeshadow palette that can help you achieve any bold look, then you need this palette that has over 3,800 reviews & is on sale for $10!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to makeup, eyeshadow palettes can tend to be super-pricey. If you’ve had your eye on a Hude Beauty palette but don’t want to break the bank, then look no further than the UCANBE Professional 18 Pigmented Eyeshadow Makeup Palette which has over 3,800 reviews and is currently on sale for just $9.99.

Get the UCANBE Professional 18 Pigmented Eyeshadow Makeup Palette here for $9.99.

Included in the Twilight & Dusk palette are 18 different shades ranging from neutrals to bright hues. There are eight mattes, six pressed pearls, three duo-chrome toppers, and one glitter. All of the colors are highly pigmented and can be applied with either your fingers or brushes. Whether you want a subtle look or something more dramatic, the possibilities are endless when it comes to this palette. The eyeshadow is never tested on animals and is safe to use on even the most sensitive skin.

There’s a reason why over 3,800 people gave this palette positive reviews and it’s because people are obsessed with it. One satisfied customer wrote, “This palette is obviously a dupe for one of the huda palettes… that’s one of the reasons I bought it, I can’t spend 65+ dollars on a palette. Opening up the UCanBe pallete first thoughts was that it is honestly stunning… also side note it has a really really strong chemical smell. If you can get past that you’ll love it. Most of the eyeshadows are pigment, blends beautifully except two of the shadows that didn’t deposit much pigment of the lid . But I have similar colors so I didn’t mind. Hope it helps.”