Define, Fill & Thicken Your Brows With These Long-Lasting Eyebrow Gels

Build & sculpt the bold, fluffy brows of your dreams with these fabulous eyebrow gels!

Bold, thick, fluffy brows are the look of the moment and if you weren’t naturally blessed, do not fret and continue reading as we have rounded up some amazing eyebrow gels that promise to do just that. We have included options that will not only give you the long-lasting brow hold required (up to 48 hours) but also contains tiny fibers that will create the fullness needed for that effortless look. We have also included a clear gel option that works on both brows and lashes, to keep them looking groomed while providing some hydration.

1. Benefit Gimme Brow Volumizing Fiber Gel

Get the fluffiest brows of your dreams with this best-selling volumizing brow gel. This gel contains tiny microfibers that adhere to the skin and hairs, creating natural-looking fullness and definition. It also has a tiny, tapered brush that provides an easy, mess-proof application and boosts brow volume instantly while providing natural-looking results. $21, amazon.com

2. Essence Lash & Brow Gel Mascara

This convenient three-pack will help you control, tame, and set any unruly brow hairs. This clear gel applies easily like mascara to keep your brows perfectly set all day while also keeping them moisturized with its enhanced formula. Additionally, this gel can be used as a clear mascara to enhance the natural eyelash curl for a more natural look. Apply this on bare brows or lashes for an everyday groomed look or over your favorite brow product to lock in your brows. $9, amazon.com

3. Wunder2 Wunderbrow Waterproof Eyebrow Gel

For an extra-long lasting and defined look, this eyebrow gel is perfect for even the most unruly, bushiest of brows. This is a long-wearing gel that is infused with an exclusive blend of hair-like fibers combined with specifically treated pigments that work to define, fill and thicken for a more natural eyebrow look. This brow gel is also completely waterproof, smudge-proof, transfer-proof, and can last for days. $22, amazon.com

4. L’Oreal Paris Unbelieva Brow Tinted Gel

Similar to our option above, this is another long-wearing gel that will fill and thicken the brows to your heart’s content. This formula is made with long-wearing polymers that create a waterproof film to seal in pigments onto the brow hair for a more natural-looking color with no smudge or transfer. This set also comes with two different applicators – a doe-foot wand and an angled brush with a spoolie on the other end to help comb through the brows. $13, amazon.com

5. NYX Control Freak Eyebrow Gel

This is another clear eyebrow gel option that will help tame the brows and works great with powders and pencils to firmly hold them in place. This is a unique, non-sticky formula that is comfortable to wear all day and can also double as a clear mascara to define, separate, and enhance the lash’s natural curl. $5, amazon.com