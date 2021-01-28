This Super Hydrating $15 Eye Serum For Dark Circles With Over 1k Reviews Helps Get Rid Of Puffiness

If you’ve been having trouble sleeping & are suffering from dark circles, look no further because this hydrating eye serum is on sale for $15!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Times have been extremely tough and stressful which can take a toll on our skin, especially our eyes. If you’ve been dealing with under-eye bags and dark circles, then you’re in luck, because the CETAPHIL Deep Hydration Refreshing Eye Serum sends a burst of hydration to the sensitive skin under the eyes, leaving you with a glowing, younger-looking complexion.

Get the CETAPHIL Deep Hydration Refreshing Eye Serum here for $14.97.

This eye serum is specifically made for sensitive skin and is completely fragrance-free. It’s formulated with hyaluronic acid, vitamin B5, and vitamin E all of which work together to provide maximum hydration. The eye serum is targeted to treat the area under your eyes and hydrate it for a full 48 hours. It comes with a soft silicone applicator tip that makes it super easy and convenient to apply. Not only does the eye serum hydrate the skin, but it also leaves you with a smooth base that makes it easy to apply other face products or makeup.

There’s a reason why over 1,000 people gave this eye serum positive reviews and it’s because it seriously works. One customer gushed about the product, “I ordered this hoping this would be effective, sheer and no smells at all. BINGO!!!! Not a whiff of any scent. I’m very allergic to scented products. This is an amazing eye treatment, and my eyes look less dark bags or puffy on day one. I seriously hope finally this is what I’ve been looking for. So far so good!” Meanwhile, another user wrote, “I like this better than what I was using before. It spreads evenly with no stickiness.”