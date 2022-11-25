Workout At Home With This Stationary Bike That’s 49% Off On Black Friday

Image Credit: Amazon

Black Friday is really delivering for fitness fanatics – especially those who don’t want to spend thousands on an at-home stationary bike. This Marcy Magnetic Recumbent Bike (with adjustable resistance and transport wheels NS-716R) is just $189.23 (originally $369.99) while Black Friday lasts!

Don’t break your bank to live a healthy lifestyle. This Marcy stationary bike has all of the benefits a top-name bike has — for less. Not to mention, it’s the answer to your cardio needs, especially while at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Marcy Magnetic Recumbent Bike offers a number of accommodating features:

Fully adjustable and travel friendly: This recumbent bike features a fully adjustable seat that can fit a wide range of individual users. The inseam length (from the edge of the seat to the pedal) is approximately 28” – 34”. You can easily adjust the seat using the nearby seat knob. The seat and back pads have high density foam that’s sturdy yet soft and comfortable. There’s also recumbent handles next to the seat. Additionally, it’s super easy to transport because of its wheels, which allow you to move the bike without lifting it. Marcy’s moving tip: “Easily move your recumbent bike by tilting the unit on to the transport wheels and pulling / pushing the unit as needed.” Oh and, it has a cup holder so you can stay hydrated while minimizing your break times!

Soft handlebars and smooth pedals: It comes with foam-covered handlebars for a comfortable ride. The foam-covered handlebars also provide stability for your most intense workouts. Additionally, the handlebar covering helps to prevent blisters and other cycling sores on the hands. The durable pedals have a smooth feeling for easy motion and maximum results.

Digital tracking panel: The Marcy Recumbent Bike is equipped with a top-of-the-line, user-friendly LCD computer screen that tracks your speed, distance, time, total distance traveled and calories burned, with just a quick touch of a button.

8-preset tension knob: With eight different magnetic resistance levels, there’s something for everybody — from the beginners to the cardio lovers and in-between. The magnetic wheel is supported by an 8-preset tension-adjustment knob that allows you to change the level of your workout. (Basically, you can increase or decrease the resistance by simply twisting the resistance knob.) Whether you’re planning on doing a low impact, low cardio workout, or a high-intensity cardio workout, there’s a preset to match your stamina level.

Put your health first and get those leg muscles moving with this at-home stationary bike. It’s the perfect gift for that fitness fanatic in your life, or your pal that’s just getting started on their fitness journey!