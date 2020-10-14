Workout At Home With This Stationary Bike That’s Only $186 On Amazon Prime Day

Experience the ultimate cardio workout from home with this $186 stationary bike! Don’t miss this incredible Amazon Prime Day deal before the shopping event is over!

This Marcy Magnetic Recumbent Bike with adjustable resistance and transport wheels NS-716R is just $169 (originally $284).

Don’t break your bank to live a healthy lifestyle. This stationary bike has all of the benefits of a big brand name bike a ton less. This gym equipment is the answer to your cardio needs, especially while at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Marcy Magnetic Recumbent Bike offers the following features:

Fully adjustable: This recumbent bike features a fully adjustable seat that can fit a wide range of individual users. Keep your legs at a comfortable length for the best results.

Soft handlebars: It comes with foam-covered handlebars of standard dimensions, and a solid hold on the bike will let you make the most of each exercise session. The foam-covered handlebars provide you maximum comfort and stability while you exercise, especially when you turn up the intensity.

Digital tracking panel: The Marcy Recumbent Bike is equipped with an LCD computer screen that tracks your speed, distance, time, and calories burned, all at the touch of a button.

8-preset tension knob: With eight different magnetic resistance levels, there’s something for everybody, from the beginner to the workout guru. The magnetic wheel is supported by an 8-preset tension-adjustment knob that allows you to change your workout level in a snap. This offers a smooth pedal feeling for a flawless biking experience. Additionally, this stationary bike is super easy to transport or move. It’s easy to travel with and carry anywhere with since the wheels allow you to move it without lifting it.