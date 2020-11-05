Get Rid Of Your Germs With This Electronic Makeup Brush Cleaner That’s On Sale For Just $14

Cleaning your makeup brushes comes with so many benefits! Give them the deep clean they deserve with this incredible electronic makeup brush cleaner!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Cleaning your makeup brushes is incredibly important and not done enough! In the age of COVID-19, it’s more essential than ever to keep things germ-free and sanitized, so when it comes to your makeup brushes, we have the best makeup brush cleaner deal out there! Behold, the Chillyfar Electric Makeup Brush Cleaner and Dryer on Amazon! This $14 makeup brush cleaner and dryer is made of quality, durable, and safe materials that will perfectly clean and dry your brushes in a minute.

Buy the Chillyfar Electric Makeup Brush Cleaner & Dryer here for $13.99.

This makeup brush cleaner comes with 8 collars to fit all sized brushes, from your kabuki brush to your highlighter brush to your eyeshadow brush! The brush cleaner comes with an ergonomic electric button for easy operation. All parts on the brushes cleaner machine are precision-crafted and the bowl itself is made of durable plastic that unbreakable. Plus, it’s SO easy to use! In just three steps, you can easily use this electric makeup cleaner and dryer. First, attach the brush to the spinner then pour water with cleanser into the bowl. Last, press the button, dip & spin the brush bristles a few times, when you see the brushes are clean enough, raise & spin to dry. This automatic makeup brush cleaner will free your hands of messily trying to clean your brushes in the sink, but it’s much more effective!

You can easily store the Chillyfar Electric Makeup Brush Cleaner and Dryer in your bathroom cabinet or on your dresser, for easy and quick use. According to dermatologists and makeup artists, we should be cleaning our makeup tools far more often than once a month in order to prevent bacteria buildup, which can lead to breakouts. Most dermatologists will tell you to soak your tools, especially foundation and concealer brushes, once a week — minimum — to prevent product buildup, which means your electric makeup brush cleaner and dryer will be getting a lot of use.

The Chillyfar Electric Makeup Brush Cleaner and Dryer require users to add brush cleaner into the bowl for ample cleansing, and we have some makeup artist-approved recommendations that you can steal right off Amazon! You can also use your favorite go-to face wash, as Kim Kardashian West‘s go-to makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic has said his favorite is the Philosophy Purity Made Simple facial cleanser. When in doubt, some liquid dish soap can also work, as long as it’s gentle, like Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day Dish Soap.

Users of the Chillyfar Electric Makeup Brush Cleaner and Dryer can’t say enough great things about the product, as it boasts only 5-star reviews on Amazon! “I purchased this makeup brush cleaner for my teenage daughter because she is totally into makeup lately and it always takes her forever to clean her makeup brushes!!! So this brush cleaner definitely has made her life a million times easier!!! Now she can clean her make up brushes a lot faster!” A top Amazon reviewer wrote after purchasing on September 2, 2020. “Makes her life much easier!! My daughter also said that this cleaner machine cleans so well that her makeup brushes actually work with the makeup SO MUCH better!!! WIN-WIN!!! Definitely recommended for anyone that enjoys wearing makeup every day & having clean brushes FAST!!!”

Another user shared, “It’s a little touchy but once you get the hang of it, it’s really great! Being able to have all my brushes clean & dry in less than 20 mins is awesome! 10/10 would recommend.”

There are so many advantages to having clean makeup brushes, and with this amazing makeup brush cleaner, you can save so much time cleaning and drying your brushes so they’re ready to use again almost immediately!