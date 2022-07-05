Save Over 30% On The Beach Cover-Up That People Are Wearing Non-Stop This Summer

Image Credit: marinafrost/Adobe

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

No need to waste your precious vacation time finding the perfect outfit to wear. Now you can throw this flirty piece over your swimsuit and walk down the beach or pool effortlessly and confidently. Give people a sneak peek of your poolside bikini without revealing too much. Simply pull this Sulozom dress over your swimsuit and hit the pool, beach, resort or waterpark, and be ready to enjoy your plans with ease.

Sulozom Swimsuit Cover Ups – Buy it on Amazon

This stretchy one-piece cover-up is made to go over your bathing suit while adding a simple and fun look to your vacation outfits. The crochet design offers a detailed pattern while giving an inside look at your gorgeous swimwear. There is even a slit on both sides of the dress so you can move comfortably from one vacation spot to another.

Now you can walk confidently and effortlessly around your favorite beach and poolside spots without taking away from your favorite bikini. Simply size up or down depending on how you want the dress to fit your body.

Related Link Related: The 11 Best Light Brown Hair Dyes

One 5-star reviewer proudly said, “I bought this for a trip to the Bahamas and I absolutely loved it! My boyfriend complimented it every day haha. I wore it more than anything in my suitcase! It was so cute, fit well, and was the best purchase!”

Planning your vacation outfits shouldn’t be stressful. Slip into the Sulozom cover-up with ease to help you enjoy your vacation activities as soon as possible. Hurry and get yours for 30% off on Amazon before they sell out this summer.