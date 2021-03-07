6 Cleansing Balms That Will Help You Get A Clear & Soft Complexion

There are so many cleansing balms out there, but which one actually soothes your skin while washing away dirt and makeup? — We’ve rounded up our top 6 cleansing balms for you to shop!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Cleansing balms for your face can be tricky. Which one actually works, that’s not a fortune? — That’s a valid question. Lucky for you, we did the research and found 6 cleansing balms that customers swear by. Easily shop our top picks below for a glowing complexion!

ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm We had to start with the Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm. For starters, I have this! Its buttery smooth texture and thick pro-collagen formula make your skin feel soft, dewy and hydrated. It’s formulated with delicate English Rose and easily dissolves make-up, daily grime and pollutants for a soft and glowing complexion. Did we mention that it’s the brand’s bestselling deep cleansing balm? And, it comes with a luxury cleansing cloth. $64, amazon Physicians Formula 3-in-1 Melting Cleansing Balm The Physicians Formula 3-in-1 Melting Cleansing Balm is going to be your new best friend. It’s an ultra gentle cleansing balm that melts away makeup, deeply cleans away impurities and leaves the skin fully supple and hydrated. It’s like a super-food for your skin because it’s paced with antioxidants and enriched with Matcha Green Tea, Bamboo Shoot and Lotus Extract. This Amazon’s Choice product is a 1.4 ounce size. $11, amazon Drunk Elephant Slaai Makeup-Melting Cleansing Balm If you haven’t tried the Drunk Elephant Slaai Makeup-Melting Cleansing Balm — you’re seriously missing out. It’s formulated with clean, antioxidant-rich kiwi and strawberry seed extracts and virgin Marula oil that rinses cleanly and leaves behind a dewy glow. It’s designed to be used on dry skin and melts all traces of excess oil, grime and makeup from skin. Slaai cleanses and moisturizes without any irritants or sensitizers. The 3.88oz Makeup-Melting Butter Cleanser comes with a magnetic spoon for easy use and storage. Bonus — It also includes a 1.2oz Bamboo Booster with ultra-fine bamboo spheres and charcoal powder. Additionally, it’s important to know that Drunk Elephant is certified cruelty-free and they “have never, nor will ever,” animal test or allow products to be tested on animals. $34, amazon