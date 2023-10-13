Best CBD Products for Sleep of 2023 So Far

Image Credit: Real Tested CBD

CBD or CBN as a Sleep Aid?

Although more research into the correlation between CBD and sleep is needed, it is primarily believed that CBD can help you sleep better by decreasing anxiety. Through its interaction with the body’s endocannabinoid system (ECS), CBD has been shown to have a calming effect on the nervous system. This can also help one fall asleep sooner and for longer.

CBN, another naturally occurring cannabinoid, is also believed to have sedative properties that could be useful as both a sleep aid and pain relief tool. For optimal results, you might want to consider shopping for a product that contains both CBD and CBN. In fact, a full-spectrum CBD product could also be a good option. Many scientists believe that CBD is most effective when it interacts with the other major cannabinoids to produce the “entourage effect.”

Top Three CBD Products for Sleep of 2023 So Far

This CBD oil from Butler Hemp Co. that has been formulated to improve sleep contains over 2,200 mg of CBD, over 1,000 mg of CBG, and over 150mg of CBN, in addition to plenty of other cannabinoids! It is also one of the least expensive sleep-focused CBD oils that we have tested coming in at only $0.03/mg of CBD! You’d be hard-pressed to find a tincture that contains such an array of cannabinoids for this low of a price!

2. Dad Grass Nighttime Formula CBD + CBN Tincture

This CBD + CBN tincture that was specifically formulated to aid sleep has passed pesticide testing and tests very accurately to the label claim. It contains 1,200 mg of CBD, 152 mg of CBN, and 22 mg of CBG. It comes in the same clever packaging we’ve come to expect from Dad Grass and, at $0.05 per mg of CBD, it’s a very affordable product.

3. SunMed CBD Full-Spectrum CBN Vegan Gummies

These vegan-friendly, full-spectrum CBN gummies from SunMed contain every cannabinoid that we look for in a full-spectrum product! These CBN gummies passed pesticide testing, taste great, and contain 165 mg of CBN! Among the various cannabinoids included, is a blend of valerian root, and lavender essential oils, with linalool at the center of its terpene profile. This is a fantastic CBD gummy product!

