You Can Save Over 60% On The Bralette That Combines Comfy & Sexy

When it comes to undergarments, it’s rare to find something that checks all of the boxes. Finding something that’s cute, comfortable, and practical while also providing adequate coverage can be hard. Occasionally, the perfect garment does show up – but with a hefty price tag.

Allow us to introduce you to your new favorite bra, or should we say bralette. The Calvin Klein Lightly Lined Triangle Wireless Bralette provides everything you could want, and right now it’s available on Amazon. Keep reading for more details.

Calvin Klein is known for producing high-quality products from jeans to purses, and bralettes are no exception. This bralette is made from spun cotton-silk mix, so it has the perfect amount of stretch. Its lightweight and breathable design give it a super soft and comfortable fit.

This bralette is decked with the Calvin Klein logo which gives it a stylish, designer look. The deep-V gives it a sexy flair while still providing adequate coverage for comfort. The bralette is lightly lined and free of underwire and padding, giving it a natural feel.

Secure it using the hook and eye closure and wear it comfortably thanks to the super soft, flexible band. This high-quality bralette is built to last and easily maintains its shape after each wear and wash. On laundry day, just add it to the washer for an easy, stress-free clean.

Amazon reviewers are raving about how “super comfortable” this bra is. Read what this customer has to say about their purchase:

“For me, it is the perfect t-shirt bra + a. little sexy! I love the low cut in the front; it is very flattering. I wasn’t sure about the wide band on the bottom, but it is stretchy and supportive. The cups feel like jersey material and are soft and lightweight. Now I want one in every color! “

This Calvin Klein bralette is available in a wide variety of colors from heather gray to lilac and teal. This bra is so cute and comfy you’ll want to keep it on even when you’re lounging around at home.