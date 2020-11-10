Treat Yourself To An At-Home Pedicure For Half The Price With This Electric Callus Remover For Under $20

It’s been months since we’ve been stuck in quarantine & getting to the nail salon can be tough but luckily this electric callus remover will give you a salon-worthy pedi & it’s just $17.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Times have been extremely tough and considering we’ve been stuck in quarantine for over eight months, many of us haven’t been able to go to the nail salon. Luckily, if you want to get a salon-worthy pedicure at home, the Pritech Electric Feet Callus Removers Rechargeable device is currently 26% off the retail price of $23.53 so it can be all yours for just $17.40, saving you $6.13.

The callus remover is rechargeable and cordless and it takes eight hours to fully charge. Even better, it also has a 600mAh Li-ion battery that can be used for up to 45 minutes. The entire tool is waterproof and can be used on both wet or dry feet. The device is super-powerful, fast, and safe, so you don’t have to be nervous while using it. Plus, if the pressure becomes too intense, the device will automatically stop to protect your feet from damage.

It can be used on both men or women and the tool comes with three different interchangeable heads. One extra course head is for tough skin, the regular coarse roller is for dead skin, and the light roller is for daily maintenance. So, depending on how dry your feet are, you have three different options to choose from to keep your feet in tip-top shape.

Even better, all of the materials are eco-friendly and cruelty-free, plus, it doesn’t take up too much space so you can easily store it when you’re not using it. This deal won’t last forever, though, so you have to act fast if you don’t want to miss out on this great price!